Tokyo plans slimmed-down Olympics to tackle hurdles

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 officials are looking at ways to scale back next year's Olympic Games, the Japanese capital's Governor said yesterday, amid reports that the opening ceremony could be streamlined and spectator numbers cut.

Ms Yuriko Koike told reporters that the organisers were weighing up what could be "rationalised and simplified" as costs spiral for holding the first postponed Games in history.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced in March the one-year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games are now due to open on July 23 next year but organisers face the unprecedented headache of rearranging the extravaganza, which requires a costly rejigging of everything from venues to transport.

Local media said streamlining plans could involve cutting the number of fans and reducing participation numbers at both the opening and closing ceremonies.

On the enhanced health and safety measures, The Yomiuri Shimbun daily quoted an unnamed source as saying that everyone including athletes, officials and spectators would be required to take and return a negative test for the Covid-19 disease before being allowed to take part.

The movement of competitors in and around the Olympic Village may also be restricted. "The top priority is to avoid the worst scenario of cancelling the Games," an unnamed government source said.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya declined to offer further details at a press conference later on, saying that discussions about the protocols were still ongoing.

"At this stage, we do not have any concrete outcome," he said, adding that discussions about coronavirus countermeasures would be held "from this autumn onwards".

"Concerning the spread of the coronavirus and particularly the situation next summer, how the world will look like is something very ambiguous."

68k

Capacity of the new Olympic Stadium in Tokyo which will host the opening and closing ceremonies.

IOC chief Thomas Bach said last month that next July would be the "last option" for holding the Games, stressing that a postponement cannot go on forever.

He declined to say whether a vaccine, if it is discovered in time, was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them behind closed doors.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it would be "difficult" to hold the Games if the pandemic is not contained.

Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has admitted that the Olympics would have to be cancelled if the crisis remains out of control by next year.

REUTERS