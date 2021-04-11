Tokyo Olympics diving qualifier postponed to May

TOKYO • The Fina Diving World Cup, which serves as an Olympic qualifier and test event, will be held in Tokyo around two weeks later than planned, organisers said yesterday.

Last week the International Swimming Federation (Fina) said it was moving the competition from the city, reportedly due to Japan's strict Covid-19 border rules. It had been scheduled for April 18-23 but will now be held on May 1-6, Tokyo 2020 organisers and Fina revealed.

Both bodies said the decision to reschedule the Cup came after "a very fruitful consultation process" involving the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee.

"This decision follows confirmation of the detailed procedures for entry and local hosting arrangements in place for the event in Japan during the month of May for all delegations taking part in the event," a statement read.

The Cup is expected to feature the best divers from around the world in the 3m springboard and 10m platform in both individual and synchronised events.

Among the divers set to compete at the Tokyo event include Singaporeans Jonathan Chan, Mark Lee, Timothy Lee, Max Lee, Freida Lim, Fong Kay Yian and Ashlee Tan. Only Chan has qualified for the July 23 to Aug 8 Olympics, with the other six still in the hunt for spots.

But the Olympic marathon swim qualifier, originally planned for May 29-30 in Fukuoka, will be moved to Setubal, Portugal.

"Following the prompt interest and availability from the Portuguese Swimming Federation, the competition will now take place in Setubal on June 19-20," a statement said.

The status of the Artistic Swimming qualifier from May 1-4 in Tokyo is also under review, with a decision to be made in the coming days, while the water polo test event has been postponed. Reports said time-keepers and record-keepers due to travel to Japan could not take part.

A series of qualifiers and tests for the pandemic-delayed Games have been cancelled or postponed because of virus border rules.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE