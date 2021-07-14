Tokyo lauded as best-prepared host

TOKYO • Olympics chief Thomas Bach yesterday praised Tokyo as the "best-ever prepared" host city, as athletes began entering the Olympic Village 10 days before the opening ceremony.

The final countdown to the Games comes with Tokyo under a coronavirus state of emergency and spectators banned from attending all Olympic events in the city and surrounding regions.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Bach, who arrived in Japan last week and spent three days in quarantine, told Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto that the organisers were "doing a fantastic job".

"You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for an Olympic Games," he said.

"This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face."

The pair met as the first athletes began entering the Olympic Village, which opened yesterday.

There was none of the fanfare, such as welcome ceremonies and media opportunities, often seen at the Games.

Organisers declined to even specify which teams were entering or how many athletes were in the Village.

Strict coronavirus rules mean athletes can enter the Village only five days before their events and must leave within 48 hours of winning or being eliminated.

Despite the low-key opening, Bach said the organisers could "be confident that the stage is set".

Aside from the spectator ban in Tokyo and surrounding regions, the public will also be kept out of almost all venues elsewhere in Japan.

Athletes, media and officials are subject to regular virus testing and limits on their movement.

Polls have regularly found most Japanese would prefer the Olympics to be postponed further or cancelled amid the pandemic and a possible strain on Japan's medical system, although opposition has softened in recent weeks.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said yesterday that a sufficient number of hospitals combined with a speed-up in the vaccination roll-out among the elderly meant the city will be able to hold "safe and secure" Olympics.

But Ms Koike, speaking in an interview at the Tokyo government headquarters which has for the last few weeks doubled as a vaccination site, also warned that the pandemic is far from over.

She also stressed that the spreading Delta variant remained a risk.

"Very many people will be vaccinated in the coming 10 days and during the Olympics," said Ms Koike.

"The biggest change as a result of that will be a substantive fall in the ratio of deaths and severe cases among the elderly.

"Because of that, and because the medical system is ready, I think we can press ahead with a safe Olympics."

Officials have also urged residents to watch the Games on TV to keep the movement of people to a minimum.

"It's very sad that the Games are being held without spectators," added Ms Koike.

"It's clear we'll be able to lower the risks (because of that), but the spectators are also very important for the athletes and give them a big boost.

"It's a big shame that we have to hold the Olympics without them."

