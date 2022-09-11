Tokyo graft scandal seen hurting Sapporo's 2030 bid

TOKYO - A bribery scandal engulfing last summer's delayed Tokyo Games has thrown a dark cloud over Sapporo's 2030 bid and raised fresh questions in Japan about hosting the Olympics again.

The scandal comes at a bad time for the northern Japanese city of Sapporo, which is bidding to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.

Former Tokyo 2020 executive Haruyuki Takahashi was arrested on suspicion of bribery in August and more allegations were levelled against him last week in a widening investigation into corruption at the heart of the Games.

Sapporo staged the Games in 1972 and is seen as a front runner despite competition from Vancouver and Salt Lake City.

But the controversy has topped the headlines in Japan's leading newspapers and prosecutors have carried out fresh raids in recent days.

Takahashi, a 78-year-old former senior managing director of Japanese advertising giant Dentsu, is suspected of accepting bribes in return for helping companies become official Tokyo Games sponsors.

Former and current executives from business suit retailer Aoki Holdings and major publishing firm Kadokawa have also been arrested. Local media reports have also quoted Takahashi saying that he gave money to then Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori, a former Japanese prime minister.

The controversy has helped rekindle anti-Olympic sentiment in Japan, which saw a swell of opposition to holding the Tokyo Games in the middle of a pandemic.

The Asahi Shimbun daily, in an editorial, urged Sapporo to "hold off" on its 2030 bid until the scandal had been "resolved".

But for all the domestic attention on the scandal, experts are doubtful it will have any impact when the International Olympic Committee (IOC) comes to choosing a host.

With cities ever more reluctant to assume the expense and controversy of hosting a Games, the IOC cannot afford to be picky.

"If Sapporo come forward, they have a very strong bid from a technical perspective," said Michael Payne, who as director of IOC marketing from 1989 to 2004 is widely credited with transforming the organisation's brand and finances through sponsorship.

"I think of this very much as a local political issue. It raised eyebrows as to why they're making such a meal out of what is minor sponsor influence-peddling."

Sapporo 2030 chiefs have been keen to get the Japanese public on their side and have pledged to put forth a "clean" bid free from corruption.

Despite the misgivings of some, a survey conducted earlier in 2022 found that a majority of people on the island of Hokkaido, where the city is located, were in favour of hosting the Games.

Sports economist Andrew Zimbalist thinks a recent change in the Olympic bidding process will help distance Sapporo from the Tokyo scandal because it will not be in the spotlight as much.

Previously, cities were required to put together costly bids and were pitted against each other before a vote determined the winner.

Now the process largely takes place away from the glare of publicity, and there is flexibility about how many candidates are involved and when a host is chosen.

"The IOC doesn't want to get into a situation where a country is hosting the Games that doesn't have a solid government, doesn't have a solid economy, doesn't have reliable weather," said Zimbalist.

"Sapporo has so many things going for it that it will far outweigh the fading memory of this scandal."

AFP