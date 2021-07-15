Tokyo games will be 'historic'

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics will create new "stars and legends" despite a one-year delay, fragmented preparations and the absence of fans in the stadiums, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said yesterday.

Postponed by a year due to Covid-19 pandemic, the Games get under way next week, with nearly all spectators banned from the venues of the 33 sports.

"These Games will have high sporting value under the circumstances," Bach told an online media roundtable after meeting Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

"We have seen how the athletes persevered and adapted over more than one year... This challenge was the same for all of them.

"We will nevertheless see great sport and like in any Olympics, new stars will be born there and new legends will be created."

As Covid-19 cases rose, the Japanese government declared a new state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding prefectures last week and Olympic organisers announced no fans would be allowed at events in those areas.

Tokyo yesterday recorded 1,149 new infections, the highest daily tally since Jan 22.

The Olympics have lost much public support in Japan because of fears the event will trigger a surge in cases and put further strain on the country's medical system.

Bach said he was supporting the strict measures imposed on the Games and participants, which were necessary to help persuade the Japanese population that the Games would not become a superspreader event.

"We are trying to address the concerns," he said. "We always knew there was scepticism among the population and that there are very special circumstances about which the population is concerned and which transferred to the Olympic Games."

He said a high vaccination rate among participants, an Olympic bubble with limited mobility for athletes and other stakeholders, banning spectators, and continuous testing were part of the organisers' plans to minimise any risk.

"This message has to get across. The Japanese people have to gain confidence in this," he added.

"These will be historic Olympic Games... for the way the Japanese people overcame so many challenges in the last couple of years, the earthquake and now the coronavirus pandemic."

When Tokyo was awarded the Games in 2013, they were expected to be a celebration of recovery from the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Despite Bach's optimism, a coronavirus cluster at a Japanese hotel yesterday where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concerns.

Seven staff at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, south-west of Tokyo, tested positive for Covid-19 during routine screening before they started work. But a 31-strong Brazilian delegation, which includes judo athletes, are in a bubble and separated from other guests and have not been infected.

Highly contagious virus variants have fuelled the latest wave of infections in Japan, and failure to vaccinate people faster has left the population vulnerable.

Medical experts are worried that Olympic bubbles might not be completely tight as movement of staff servicing the Games can create opportunities for infection.

Many Olympic delegations are already in Japan and several athletes have tested positive upon arrival.

The refugee Olympic team have delayed their travel to Japan after a team official tested positive in Qatar, the IOC said.

Members of the South African rugby team are in isolation as they are believed to be close contacts with a case on their flight, said Kagoshima city, which is hosting the team. The 21 squad members were due to stay in the city from yesterday, but that plan has been halted until further advice from health authorities.

Global interest in the Tokyo Olympics is muted, an Ipsos poll of 28 countries showed, with Japan among the most disinterested.

The poll released on Tuesday found a global average of 46 per cent interest in the Games, and in Japan, 78 per cent of people were against the Games going ahead.

With spectators barred, Olympic officials have also been asking people to watch the Games on television and keep their movements to a minimum.

"Billions of people around the globe will be glued to their screens and they will admire the Japanese people for what they have achieved under these very difficult circumstances," Bach insisted.

