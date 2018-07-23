Tokyo Games mascots given superhero names

TOKYO • The Japanese organisers formally introduced their doe-eyed 2020 Olympic mascots to the world yesterday, christening them with superhero names that could provide a tongue-twisting challenge to some.

The blue-checked pointy-eared Olympic mascot was dubbed "Miraitowa" - combining the Japanese words for future and eternity, organisers said at an event in Tokyo.

It expresses the hope for a bright future stretching forever, according to officials.

Its Paralympic partner, which sports pink checks and wears a cape, is called "Someity" - borrowing from the word for a variety of Japan's iconic cherry trees and the English expression "so mighty".

The characters are said to combine tradition and innovation, organisers added.

The mascots, designed by Ryo Taniguchi and bestowed with "special powers", were unveiled in February after being chosen by schoolchildren from a shortlist of three.

Miraitowa has a "strong sense of justice and is very athletic", according to Olympic officials, adding that it also possesses magical powers that enable it "to move anywhere instantaneously".

Someity is said to be "usually calm" but "gets very powerful when needed".

Mascots are massive in Japan, where there are literally thousands representing everything from small communities to prisons.

Known locally as "yuru-kyara" or "laid-back characters", mascots can also be major money-spinners.

The Tokyo organisers hope their 2020 mascots can replicate the success of Soohorang, the cuddly stuffed tiger from the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang earlier this year.

Tokyo 2020 president and former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori was present at the unveiling and delivered a message of inclusion.

"You are part of the Olympics as well," he told the assembled children. "You chose these two characters. We had roughly five million students who chose these so the Olympics belong to everyone, not just the athletes, everyone.

"We are hoping everyone will unite as one and we hope to achieve a great success."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE