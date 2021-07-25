Tokyo Games kick off, but Covid-19 risks and typhoon threat loom

TOKYO • Sport stretched out over Tokyo yesterday as the Olympic Games finally got under way, but the shadow of Covid-19 was never far away.

After an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and staged in an eerily silent stadium on Friday, day one of sport offered a much more familiar feel.

Despite the absence of spectators, the world's elite athletes ran, rode, fought and swam as a hankered-for business-as-usual vibe began to build.

They included four Singaporeans. Rower Joan Poh moved into the E/F semi-finals in the women's single sculls while there were commendable performances from debutants Adele Tan, Kiria Tikanah Abdul Rahman and Clarence Chew.

Tan recorded the best performance by a Singaporean 10m air rifle shooter by placing 21st in the women's competition. Kiria gave the world's No. 1 woman epee fencer Ana Maria Popescu a scare before bowing out while Chew upset a Senagalese ranked 115 places above him in the first round of table tennis' men's singles event.

The sight of an athlete, eyes glistening with joy, was always going to be a welcome one for organisers, especially when judoka Naohisa Takato won Japan's first gold in the men's 60kg final at the iconic Nippon Budokan.

China, who arrived in Japan with a record 777-strong contingent of athletes and staff, reportedly their biggest for an overseas Olympics, signalled their intent early by bagging three out of the 11 golds on offer yesterday.

Shooter Yang Qian claimed the Games' first gold after her win in the women's 10m air rifle final. She was followed by weightlifter Hou Zhihui (women's 49kg class) and fencer Sun Yiwen (women's epee).

But even at the medal ceremonies, evidence of the coronavirus' long reach was evident. Yang had to drape the medal around her own neck after it was presented to her on a tray by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach due to safety protocols.

Traditionally, athletes on the podium have their medals placed around their necks by dignitaries.

Organisers reported 17 cases yesterday - one athlete, two Games staff and 14 contractors - bringing the total number of disclosed cases in Japan linked to the Games to 127.

Covid-19 also decided winners and losers, with Japan winning the first women's match of the beach volleyball tournament by default after their Czech opponents withdrew because one of them had Covid-19.

Mother Nature also appears set to wreak more havoc, with organisers preparing for a typhoon.

Monday's rowing competitions were brought forward and integrated into the weekend programme. But while the rowers and sailors look anxiously to the skies, surfers - who start their competitions today - should benefit from bigger swells.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE