Tokyo delay may give reprieve to drug cheats

TORONTO • The one-year postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could open the door for convicted drug cheats to compete for medals, United States Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) chief Travis Tygart suggested on Tuesday.

"This was an issue raised on a call of national anti-doping agencies from 21 countries today," he said.

"It is one of many complex issues that will have to be thought through and determined now that the Games have been postponed."

Currently, there is no exception for extending an anti-doping sanction for postponed events if the athlete or coach has served their ban when the competition takes place.

But there are now new questions that some athletes, whose bans prevented them from competing in the Tokyo Olympics, will have the opportunity to do so due to the change in dates.

If an athlete has served his or her ban and is denied a chance to qualify for an Olympic spot, it is almost certain that such a ruling could be challenged in court.

With no precedent, the International Olympic Committee or World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) may have to consider a structure like that used by Major League Baseball, where a player suspended during the season for a performance-enhancing drug violation is not eligible for that year's post-season.

"Athletes are well aware of the challenges we now face with ensuring a level playing field," said Rob Koehler, director-general of Global Athlete, an advocacy group for athlete rights.

"As anti-doping agencies navigate these uncharted territories they must engage athletes as a part of the solution.

"Athletes have the most to lose when cheated by others. Therefore they must have a collective and equal say on how we move forward to protect clean sport."

Wada will implement an updated code in January next year but told Reuters that even under the new rules, there are no provisions to prevent a banned athlete from participating at the Tokyo Games next year if they have completed their suspension.

"Periods of ineligibility imposed under the World Anti-Doping Code are for specific lengths of time and include all competitions which take place during that period," the Montreal-based agency said in a statement.

REUTERS