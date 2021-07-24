Tokyo 2021

WHAT'S HOT TODAY

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

EQUESTRIAN

CAROLINE CHEW Dressage individual grand prix group D (from 4pm)

FENCING

KIRIA TIKANAH ABDUL RAHMAN Women's epee individual round of 64 (8am)

ROWING

JOAN POH Women's single sculls repechage 1 (7.30am)

SHOOTING

ADELE TAN 10m air rifle women's qualification (7.30am)

TABLE TENNIS

CLARENCE CHEW Men's singles round 1 (1.15pm)

EVENTS TO WATCH

ARCHERY

Mixed team bronze-medal match (3.25pm) and final (3.45pm) The mixed team format makes its debut at the Olympics, bringing the number of archery events to five. The new format aims to demonstrate the competitive parity between male and female archers and was introduced to promote gender equality.

BASKETBALL

3x3 women's pool round Hosts Japan take on the Russian Olympic Committee as this new format - the organisers wanted a more youthful element at the Games - makes its appearance (from 9.15am).

CYCLING

Men's road race The race ending at Fuji International Speedway could see the Games' first medals being given out. Belgian Greg van Avermaet is looking to retain his gold from the Rio Games (10am).

* All Singapore time

