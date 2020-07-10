Tokyo 2020 venues not fully secured

TOKYO • Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya yesterday denied reports by Japanese media that all the venues for the postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games had been secured, and apologised to all concerned parties who had been affected by the rumours.

He told a press conference that talks between organisers and venue owners were still ongoing.

"The organising committee has not made such announcements at this stage," he said.

"We are considering that many involved parties have been affected by these media reports in this respect, we are sorry about that.

"We are very keen to keep continuous discussions with concerned parties, particularly with the venue owners."

A dozen major local media outlets quoted sources that the remaining 20 per cent of venues for the Games had been secured, with Tokyo 2020 organisers announcing last month it had cemented 80 per cent of the sites, excluding the Olympic Village and Tokyo Big Sight, the planned media centre.

On the leaks, Takaya admitted he had no idea where the information came from, but he was frustrated with the ongoing situation.

"I'm aware the journalists and media will never expose the sources, in this respect, we haven't been able to find out where the leaks came from," he said.

Next year's Games, which will be held from July 23 to Aug 8, remain shrouded in doubt as the coronavirus pandemic rages on.

A survey conducted by the Japan News Network last weekend found that 77 per cent of respondents questioned said that the Olympics "cannot be held" next year.

However, Takaya claimed that he was "encouraged" by the resumption of Japan's baseball and football leagues.

A total of 224 people were infected by Covid-19 yesterday, the highest daily total for Tokyo since the pandemic's outset, but he wanted to focus on the positives.

"These two sports leagues absolutely are bringing smiles to fans," he said. "The new dates are already set... We are even more determined to deliver the Games."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA