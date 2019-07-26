Tokyo 2020 medals made to shine: Designer

TOKYO • Junichi Kawanishi, who won a nationwide competition to design medals for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, was still coming to terms with his sudden fame yesterday.

The 51-year-old graphic designer from Osaka had to keep the medal design and his identity a secret until Wednesday, when they were unveiled at an extravagant ceremony in the Japanese capital with exactly one year to go until the quadrennial Games from July 24 to Aug 9.

The medals, 85mm in diameter, feature Nike, the Greek goddess of victory, along with the Olympic symbol and are made from recycled metals, collected from 6.2 million electronic devices donated across Japan.

Raised bumps of silicon on the ribbons will enable visually impaired athletes to easily distinguish gold, silver and bronze by touch.

Kawanishi explained that he wanted the circular design on the front to represent the globe and reflect light.

"By receiving light from various angles... I thought about the cheers from the public and those thoughts are reflected," he said yesterday.

"Reflection of light reaches various directions so, I hope that the reflected light from the medal would reach all directions when it is worn by an athlete.

"That is my intention."

Kawanishi said he received a call last year which told him his proposal was selected from over 200 applications.

"As many people applied, I thought there is no way I would be selected," he added.

"Experiencing the Olympic Games is a once in a lifetime experience. I was not born when they had the previous Games in 1964 so I was feeling happy already to experience home Olympics.

"When I received a phone call, I was relaxing at home and had a few drinks. I became sober instantly... I remember that my heart was beating fast."

About 2,500 medals will be made for the Games. Production began last December and is set to be completed in May next year.

