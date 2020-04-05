Tokyo 2020 footballers' age limit may rise to 24

ZURICH • Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus could feature at next year's Tokyo Olympics without using one of the reigning champions' over-age exceptions, as Fifa prepares to extend the age limit for the men's football tournament to 24.

Olympic football is usually restricted to Under-23 teams for the men's event, with three overaged players allowed per team.

However, a working group set up by Fifa recommended on Friday that the competition should remain open to players born on or after Jan 1, 1997.

This would ensure that players who were eligible this year would not miss out following the postponement of the Games until next year. The recommendation still has to be approved by the Fifa bureau, a reduced version of the global football governing body's decision-making council.

Manchester City forward Jesus, 23, scored three goals on home soil in 2016 as Brazil won their first Olympic football gold, and could be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ruling. South Korea and Australia will also welcome the move, having requested the limit raise.

The Football Federation Australia said: "The endorsement by the Fifa-Confederations working group highlights their understanding of the will of participating member associations to keep the Olympic dreams of players born on or after Jan 1, 1997 alive."

Since the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to delay the Tokyo Olympics, athletes have been left feeling anxious and hopeful as the coronavirus pandemic added to confusion over who might qualify.

The IOC has said that the 57 per cent of athletes who had already qualified would keep their spots next year, but they will need to be picked again by their respective national Olympic committees.

Legal experts warned of a Pandora's Box of messy legal challenges from athletes, as sporting bodies consider tweaks to qualifying criteria that could affect who gets in and who misses out.

"There are a number of ways that challenges can be brought," said attorney Howard Jacobs, who has represented cyclist Floyd Landis and sprinters Marion Jones and Tim Montgomery. "Let's say a US athlete who qualified in the marathon at the Olympic trials in February... say they don't run the standard under the new window.

"Potentially they would be out. I would think they would now have the ability to challenge that in the Court of Arbitration for Sport."

Some athletes have warned selectors not to mess with those who have booked their spots.

American marathoner Des Linden is a two-time Olympian who finished fourth in the US trials in Atlanta in February and narrowly missed out.

She was adamant that the results should stand, tweeting: "Anybody suggesting the marathon trials be re-run, just stop."

Yet, there will be athletes ruled out this year who yet may make it to the Games.

Zion Williamson was not on the list of 44 finalists that USA Basketball announced in February. But the governing body said the New Orleans Pelicans forward, the first overall pick in last year's National Basketball Association draft, could end up on the "Dream Team".

"I'm sure there will be additions (and) subtractions," said USA Basketball chief communications officer Craig Miller about the names on list. "For example, I could see Zion Williamson being considered if he stays healthy and continues his strong play."

REUTERS