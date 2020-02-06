Tokyo 2020 chief hopes virus will be wiped out soon

TOKYO • The chief executive officer of the Tokyo Olympics admitted yesterday that organisers are "extremely worried" about the possible effect of the coronavirus.

Toshiro Muto said he hoped the outbreak which originated from Wuhan in China would be quickly contained to restore confidence in the run-up to the Olympics from July 24 to Aug 9.

"We are extremely worried in the sense that the spread of the infectious virus could pour cold water on momentum for the Games," he said before a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"I hope that it can be eradicated as quickly as possible. We plan to cooperate with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the IPC, the government and the city of Tokyo to tackle the disease."

More than 20 countries and regions have confirmed cases of the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people and infected more than 24,000 in China.

Japan has had no reported deaths so far, but at least 10 people on a cruise ship carrying 3,711 passengers and crew quarantined off Yokohama have tested positive for the virus.

Saburo Kawabuchi, the mayor of the 11,000-capacity Athletes' Village, struck a sombre tone.

"I hope from my heart that we can overcome this (virus) and have a smooth Olympics," said the former Japanese football chief.

"We will do our everything we can to protect the athletes to allow them to produce their best performances."

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike promised at the weekend to implement "thorough measures" to protect people in the Olympics run-up.

Japan has warned citizens against non-essential travel to China and fast-tracked new rules including limits on entering the country as it tries to contain the spread of the virulent virus.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed earlier this week that the country would work with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to ensure preparations for the Tokyo Olympics would not be disrupted.

He also revealed that Japan was developing rapid test kits for the virus.

"By coordinating our efforts with the WHO and other related agencies, we will take appropriate steps so that preparations to hold the events will steadily continue," he told a parliamentary session.

The health scare has led to the cancellation of Olympic qualifying events in China such as boxing and badminton.

Following the Olympics, the Paralympics will start on Aug 25.

