Tokyo 100% sure games will go on

TOKYO • The Tokyo Olympics are "100 per cent" certain to go ahead, the organising chief said yesterday, but warned that a major Covid-19 outbreak mid-Games could slam the door shut on fans.

Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto made the comments exactly 50 days before the pandemic-postponed July 23-Aug 8 Olympics, which remain plagued by public opposition.

"I believe that the possibility of these Games going on is 100 per cent that we will do this," she told BBC Sport, adding that fans could be locked out during the Games.

"The biggest challenge will be how we can control and manage the flow of people.

"If an outbreak should happen during the Games times that amounts to a crisis or an emergency situation then I believe we must be prepared to have these Games without any spectators."

Overseas fans are already barred, and a decision on whether to allow domestic spectators is expected after Tokyo's coronavirus state of emergency ends on June 20.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to call a snap election after the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Asahi newspaper said, showing his resolve to push ahead with the event.

Ms Hashimoto earlier told Japan's Nikkan Sports daily that postponement was not an option, and a cancellation was virtually inconceivable.

"If various countries around the world experience very serious situations, and delegations from most countries can't come, then we wouldn't be able to hold it," she said. "But conversely, unless such a situation emerges, the Games will not be cancelled."

Towns and cities set to host Olympic training or events have increasingly expressed misgivings, amid concern that visitors could spread virus variants and drain medical resources.

Late on Wednesday, Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto said around 10,000 of the 80,000 volunteers - vital to the smooth running of the Games - had quit, largely over coronavirus concerns.

Others dropped out after the Games were postponed, or in protest at sexist remarks made by Ms Hashimoto's predecessor Yoshiro Mori who was forced to resign in February, Muto said.

However, he also said the reduction in volunteers would not affect the Games because the event has been scaled back, so fewer people are needed.

Ms Hashimoto added that she believes the tide of public opinion - polls have shown about 80 per cent of Japanese are opposing the Games - could be turning as Japan's initially slow vaccine campaign begins to speed up. Only 2.9 per cent of the population has been fully inoculated so far.

"We are hearing more and more voices from people saying 'if this is the case, the Olympics may be able to take place'," she said, reiterating that the Games will be safe for all.

Australia's softball team on Tuesday became the first Olympic athletes to arrive in Japan, a major step forward.

But in a sign of the challenges ahead, a member of Ghana's Under-24 Olympic football team tested positive upon arriving in Japan for a friendly late on Wednesday, the Japan Football Association said. The whole team, who will play Japan's U-24s tomorrow, tested negative in the 72 hours before their departure.

In Taiwan, the Chinese Taipei Baseball Association pulled out of Olympic qualifiers in Mexico because the island's infection situation has left the team with nowhere to practise.

Even so, the territory still hopes its athletes will have a chance to compete, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told reporters, adding that efforts by Japan and international Olympic officials to put on the event were "highly appreciated".

And Cuba was in a state of shock after its team failed to make the Games for the first time - losing 6-5 to Canada in a qualifier in Florida.

