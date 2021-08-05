To the Japanese, marathon is life

TOKYO • When millions of Japanese tune in to the Olympic marathons this weekend, they will not only see the world's best runners pushing their bodies to the limit, but also their own lives, said Sydney 2000 marathon gold medallist Naoko Takahashi.

The marathon holds a strong appeal in Japan because of the parallels it holds with everyday life, explained the 49-year-old Japanese.

"In a marathon, there are many mountains to climb," said Takahashi, noting the tough moments in a race when one wants to quit but finds things easier again after exercising patience.

"I think everyone finds it interesting how a race reflects their own lives. They are not just enjoying the time spent running the marathon, but also feel motivated to keep trying hard after returning to their regular lives because of what they have overcome in the race."

Running races are hugely popular in Japan both in terms of participation and viewership. Up to 12 per cent of the Japanese population say they jog and/or participate in marathons, data by statistics firm Statista has shown.

Naoko Ishizuka caught the running bug about 10 years ago when her husband ran in the 10km section of the Tokyo Marathon.

"I thought I definitely wanted to be like those people," said the 48-year-old housewife, who has run 10 full marathons.

Olympic organisers have told marathon enthusiasts like Ishizuka not to watch the races in person in order to prevent gatherings of large crowds that could spread Covid-19.

The move has rankled some fans further after organisers moved the marathon some 800km north to Sapporo on the country's northernmost island of Hokkaido to avoid the worst of Tokyo's summer heat.

"Spectators can get into pro baseball and soccer games as normal. I can't see why it's only the Olympics where they're not allowed," said an annoyed Ishizuka.

The women's race is on Saturday and the men's on Sunday.

Japanese women won medals in the marathon in the 1990s and early 2000s, including gold for Takahashi and for Mizuki Noguchi in 2004, but they have been shut out at the podium in the past three Olympics.

Takahashi singled out Mao Ichiyama, who ran a personal-best 2hr 20min 29sec in Nagoya last year, as a strong contender.

"She is very eager. She is strong mentally. I think Japanese runners will also be in focus, led by Ichiyama," she said.

REUTERS