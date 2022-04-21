Titmus, Ledecky to 'Duel in the Pool' again

SYDNEY • Australia and the United States will revive the bilateral Duel in the Pool contest after a gap of 15 years in Sydney in August, Swimming Australia announced yesterday.

The rivalry between two of the sport's powerhouses was revived at the Tokyo Olympics last year, when a resurgent Australia ran the United States close in the final medal tally, taking 50 Games swimming medals between them.

The three-day event at Sydney's Olympic Park from Aug 19-21 will bring together 30 Olympic, Paralympic and national team swimmers from both countries, while an open water event will be held at Bondi Beach.

Compared to 2007, new race and relay formats are expected to be unveiled for the made-for-television event designed to attract new audiences to the sport.

But the biggest attraction is likely to be Australian Ariarne Titmus squaring up again with American Katie Ledecky after they both won two freestyle golds in Tokyo.

Ledecky had to settle for silver behind Titmus in the 400m in Tokyo but turned the tables to stand atop the 800m podium ahead of the latter. Titmus also won the 200m gold where Ledecky finished a disappointing fifth but made amends, powering to a second individual title in the 1,500m.

Other big names include Australians Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon, as well as Americans Caeleb Dressel, whose five-gold haul in Tokyo was the best of any individual athlete, and Regan Smith.

USA Swimming chief Tim Hinchey III said: "Reigniting the Duel in the Pool will enable us to showcase the best athletes in the world through a format that will bring fans closer to the action and engage the viewing audience like never before."

