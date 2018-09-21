Tissot watches for ST readers who win Asiad contest

Three lucky readers walked away with Tissot Chrono XL Classic Asian Games Special Edition timepieces worth $540 each yesterday. Hajamohideen, 64 , Basil Lopez, 60, and Tan Kim Choo, 73, were presented with their prizes by Tissot Singapore vice-president Mok Pei San. Tissot was the official timekeeper for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The prizes were provided by the Swiss watchmaker in conjunction with a contest run in The Straits Times. To stand a chance to win, contestants had to answer eight questions about the Games published daily in ST from Aug 18-25.

