Tired Fraser-Pryce skips Paris but warns 'more to come'

LAUSANNE • Shelly Ann Fraser-Pryce avenged her Tokyo Olympic Games defeat by fellow Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah by winning the women's 100 metres race at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, gold medallist at the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games, clocked 10.60sec - the third-fastest time in history - just five days after her rival had run 10.54sec - the second-fastest time - at the Diamond League meet in Eugene, Oregon.

Thompson-Herah, who took golds in Tokyo in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, came in second. Her 10.64sec was the eighth-best time in history.

"I had a very good feeling and I'm happy to have been able to do that time," said Fraser-Pryce after her win in front of a packed, unmasked crowd at a chilly Stade Olympique de la Pontaise, where the temperature was no higher than 18 deg C.

Her run was aided by a strong but legitimate +1.7 m/s tailwind.

The nine-time world championship gold medallist added: "I continue to work well, race after race. I believed in myself and tonight, I am leaving with a personal best. I knew that I was capable of it, even if the wind this evening was fresh."

Both women were agonisingly close to breaking the world record of 10.49sec set in 1988 by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner of the United States.

Thompson-Herah will get the next chance to shatter the 33-year-old record - on of the longest-standing marks in track and field - at today's Diamond League meet in Paris, although Fraser-Pryce, 34, will skip the event after telling organisers yesterday that she was "very tired".

The 29-year-old Thompson-Herah is just as worn out but will push on with only two more meets to go after Paris before the season ends.

"My body is tired after a long season and especially after having broken my own record four times in a month," she said. "I wasn't thinking about the world record. I just plan to work hard and finish the season strongly."

Shericka Jackson finished third in 10.92 to complete a Jamaican podium sweep, just like in Tokyo.

Venezuelan triple jumper Yulimar Rojas came close to improving her world record of 15.67m set at the Olympics as she won with ease with a 15.56m leap.

However, Tokyo pole vault champion Armand Duplantis endured a disappointing return to action.

The Swede managed just 5.62m and failed three times at 5.82m, which was the winning height for Christopher Nilsen.

Fellow American and world champion Sam Kendricks, who missed the Games after testing positive for Covid-19, was second with 5.82m too.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

DIAMOND LEAGUE PARIS

StarHub Ch201, 10pm