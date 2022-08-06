Tired, but paddlers Zeng and Chew stay on course

Zeng Jian and Clarence Chew aced their endurance tests when they won all their four table tennis matches across various events at the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

Their day at the National Exhibition Centre started at 9.30am, when they teamed up for the mixed doubles round-of-16 match against Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen and Tee Ai Xin, which they won 3-0 on Show Court 1.

By 4.30pm, they had progressed to the semi-finals after beating Australia's Finn Luu and Liu Yangzi 3-0 on Court 6.

In between, Zeng downed Wales' Chloe Thomas Wu Zhang 4-1 in the women's singles round of 16 on Court 4, before shuttling to Show Court 2 at noon to partner Feng Tianwei in their 3-0 women's doubles round-of-32 victory over Nigeria's Ajoke Ojomu and Esther Oribamise.

The 25-year-old, who already has a women's team gold here, said: "Yes, it's very tiring and I just try to go back to my room nearby to lie down and rest as much as I can without sleeping."

Similarly, Chew partnered Ethan Poh to beat Canada's Chen Hongtao and Eugene Wang 3-1 to reach the men's doubles quarter-finals on Court 6, and then edged out Australia's Dillon Chambers 4-3 on Court 5 to advance to the men's singles round of 16.

Chew said: "Every match has been very intense here, and after a week of competition, it takes a toll on the concentration. Good rest and recovery, injury management and prevention are important as I try to look forward."

The 26-year-old added that he is combining well with Zeng and they hope to carry their form through to the semi-finals.

At press time, Zeng was preparing for her women's singles quarter-final against India's defending champion Manika Batra, while Chew and Poh were due to play India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty in the men's doubles quarter-final, before Chew's round-of-16 clash against England's Paul Drinkhall in the men's singles.

Elsewhere, Feng was through to the women's singles quarter-final against Australia's Lay Jian Fang. Wong Xin Ru and Zhou Jingyi also progressed to the women's doubles round of 16, while Koen Pang and Izaac Quek had men's singles round-of-16 matches to play.