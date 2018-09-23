Tips to run and grow your funds wisely

Two-time SEA Games champion Mok Ying Ren giving tips on hydration and pacing to about 30 participants at his clinic during yesterday's ST Run festival. The national marathoner, an ambassador for 100Plus, helms a weekly column in The Sunday Times that helps runners gear up for both this morning's The Straits Times Run and December's Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon. Besides learning how to run a better race, those present at Hall 1 of the OCBC Arena were also educated about managing their finances by K. Selvan of Lion Global Investors, the ST Run's Official Fund House. Today's ST Run is the sixth edition.