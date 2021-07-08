Ting Wen gets Games spot amid dispute

An issue over Olympic selection has emerged at the Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) over the Republic's female swimming representative at the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Games, causing uncertainty and unhappiness to the parties involved.

Last Friday, SSA announced that Quah Ting Wen would compete in her third Olympics through a universality place as the highest-ranked athlete based on the points table of world aquatics governing body Fina. But two days later, after reallocation of its remaining slots, Fina also sent a 'B' cut invite to 1,500m freestyle specialist Gan Ching Hwee through the Singapore National Olympic Council.