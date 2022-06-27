Ting Wen aims for 50m fly mark at C'wealth Games

While many of her teammates were competing at the Fina World Championships in Budapest last week, Quah Ting Wen opted to stay in Singapore as she had a bigger focus: the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games.

Quah, 28, chose to forgo her seventh outing at the world meet to race in the Singapore National Swimming Championships (SNSC) from last Thursday, winning five of six individual events and all three relays she swam in.

For that, she and national teammate Darren Chua were named the women and men's Most Valuable Swimmer respectively as the SNSC ended yesterday.

She told The Straits Times that competing locally gave her more racing opportunities as she could enter more events to practise and hone some technical aspects.

At the Hanoi SEA Games last month, Quah won four gold medals but could not retain her 50m and 100m butterfly titles.

She said: "We had a decent showing in Hanoi but there were small things that hadn't clicked for me...

"I wanted to use this meet to take more risks, like changing my dive or trying different race strategies. I'm very pleased with my performance here."

She will compete in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and she is hoping to go under 25 seconds in the 50m free, for which she set the national record of 24.92sec in 2019.

She is also eyeing a sub-26sec timing in the 50m fly, which would better two-time Asian Games champion Tao Li's 12-year-old national mark of 26.10sec.

At the last edition on the Gold Coast in 2018, she finished in the top 16 of the 50m and 100m free, and the 50m fly.

At the SNSC, Quah - who did not taper for the meet - touched the wall in 27.87sec in the 50m fly and 25.65sec in the 50m free, winning both events.

She also enjoyed interacting with her juniors and soaking in the atmosphere at the OCBC Aquatic Centre, adding: "Other than Hanoi, it's the most fun I've had in a while at a competition.

"What I took away from this meet was I swim better when I'm more relaxed and I need to stop being so reserved - especially in bigger meets when I feel I have to play it safe because I've been doing it so consistently.

"But then, (that means) your results also stay consistent. So I know that if I want to go under 25 seconds for the 50m free or get better for the 100m fly, I have to push boundaries."

Singapore Swimming Association technical director Sonya Porter said the goal for the Republic's 11 representatives in Birmingham is to repeat or better their performances at the SEA Games and world championships.

Highlighting Teong Tzen Wei, who was the third local male swimmer to reach a world championship final, and Quah's sister Jing Wen, Porter said: "(Teong) has a good shot at mixing it up at the Commonwealth Games. Jing Wen making the semi-finals is also a big deal. We've got the relays... and these guys are looking to step up.

"We're in an interesting place... learning to be back in those environments again (after the pandemic) and having the courage and confidence in themselves.

"We're seeing that come through a lot stronger than before in 2019."

On the last day of the SNSC, the women's 4x100m medley relay team of Faith Khoo, Christie Chue, Nur Marina Chan and Chan Zi Yi from the Chinese Swimming Club smashed the meet record of 4min 18.79sec. They clocked 4:10.96 en route to the gold medal.