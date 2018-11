The Singapore men's floorball team unveiled their new Thorb national jerseys at Our Tampines Hub yesterday. They will be playing at the World Floorball Championships in Prague, the Czech Republic, from Dec 1-9. Their group matches against Canada, Japan and Slovakia will be broadcast live on StarHub Ch202. The team were also given an $18,000 sponsorship boost by Advisors' Clique, Taishan Sports Equipment and other individuals.