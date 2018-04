The captains of the 16 teams competing in this weekend's HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens at the National Stadium posing at the Super Tree Grove at Gardens by the Bay yesterday. Singapore is the eighth leg of the 10-stop HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, with the London and Paris tournaments still to come. Defending champions South Africa lead the standings with 126 points, with Fiji just three points behind. Commonwealth Games gold medallists New Zealand are third with 107 points.