Time to collect another Captain's Ransom

RACE 1 (1,400M)

The improving (4) ELEODORO finished second when stepping up to this distance last time. With progress, she could go one better. (6) PEUT ETRE MOI has filled the runner-up berth in three of her last four starts, including her last two over this course and distance. (7) EVERGLADES appears the pick of the stable's runners on riding arrangements, so must be respected. (5) I'M IN LOVE has the form and experience to fight out the finish.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(1) STEINBECK and (2) NAVY STRENGTH have been costly to follow but are obvious contenders on form. They have the benefit of experience over likely improver (8) GENTLEMAN JOE, who caught the eye on debut over this track and trip. Navy Strength was drawn wide on that occasion, so it could pay to follow his progress from an inside gate. (3) AL BUGATTI and (11) PETROSSIAN showed improvement in their last start and should have their say. Watch the betting on (7) FUTURISMO. The newcomer could take home a cheque.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(3) DOUBLE CHARGE and (6) TRANSACT are unexposed over this trip but could enjoy it. Double Charge is capable of better after disappointing recently. Transact has raced over this trip, so is preferred. (4) CAPTAIN DIZZY is distance suited and has been acquitting himself competitively in stronger races. He could represent the value eased to this grade. Stablemates (1) KALAHARI FERRARI, (2) WINTER MOSAIC and (5) RAVENSTHORPE have earning potential.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(1) RUSSIAN ROCK and (2) SILVER OPERATOR met in a similar contest over this track and trip on Guineas Day. Silver Operator prevailed on that occasion and could confirm his superiority, despite the weight turnaround which should bring them closer together. (4) WARRIOR made an encouraging winning comeback and may have bitten off more than he could chew in the Queen's Plate last time. He should fare better in these calmer waters. (3) SPEED MACHINE, (5) HYDE PARK and (6) PINKERTON are capable of making their presence felt.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

Debut winners (1) CRUISE CONTROL and (2) STREET OUTLAW are conceding weight to all but still warrant strong consideration. (3) CERTAINLY, (4) PACIFIC GREEN and (5) PRIMULA attracted betting support when winning first-up. The three fillies must have ability. As such, they could pose as threats in receipt of their 21/2kg gender allowance. (7) CLIFF TOP, (8) COUSIN CASEY, (9) GRINKOV, (10) PURE MAVERICK and (11) WE'RE JAMMING are better off at the weights and are capable of turning the tables.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

(6) PACAYA was drawn wide in Grade 1 over 1,600m in his last two starts. On the evidence of his creditable sixth in the Queen's Plate, he should appreciate the step-up to this trip. (1) ZAPATILLAS was also drawn wide when finishing ahead of Pacaya in the Guineas, so will likely pose a threat if he can overcome Gate 10. (2) NEVER ENDING RAIN and (3) UNIVERSAL are closely matched on that form and could make their presence felt with improvement likely over this trip. (5) WAITING FOR SUMMER, (7) SENSO UNICO and (10) MASTER REDOUTE are also capable of staking their claims over this distance.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

The exciting (4) REAL GONE KID was receiving 3kg and benefited from superior fitness when getting the better of Equus Champion (1) RIO QUERARI. He then warmed up for this with another all-the-way success. He will, however, find this a tougher assignment with Rio Querari expected to strip fitter and well in at level weights. (2) BOHICA and (3) KASIMIR are tough sorts who should acquit themselves competitively. (6) BEREAVE and (7) CAPTAIN FONTANE are relatively unexposed and may improve to make their presence felt. A big threat could also come from stablemates (11) TRUE TO LIFE and (12) HELLO WINTER HELLO, who arrive in peak fitness.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(1) CAPTAIN'S RANSOM made light work of her rivals when winning this Group 1 race as a three-year-old. She should relish a return to this distance after winning a 1,800m Grade 1 last time. Fillies Guineas winner (8) CHANSONETTE was beaten in that race and is 0.5kg worse off, but should pose a threat again. (3) PRINCESS CALLA and (4) SHE'S A KEEPER have a bit to find on that form but could pick up the pieces if those rivals fluff their lines.

RACE 9 (2,000M)

(4) JET DARK won a 1,800m Grade 1 as a three-year-old and defended his Queen's Plate title last time. However, there are stamina doubts in his pedigree, so it could pay to follow the progress of Durban July hero (5) KOMMETDIEDING, who chased that rival home in the Queen's Plate. (6) LINEBACKER was disappointing in that 1,600m Grade 1 but is unbeaten over this trip (both also Grade 1). He is worth another chance. Guineas winner (11) DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE is open to any amount of improvement going this distance for the first time. (10) MARINA, a winner of two of her last three starts, and (1) DO IT AGAIN have their say, too.