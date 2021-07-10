Tim out to strike Gold

Will it be third-time lucky for trainer Tim Fitzsimmons with Gold City in the $50,000 Class 4 race over 1,600m today?

The Australian took over the Gold Stable-owned mare from his former boss Cliff Brown, who saddled the horse to three wins. He has seen his charge improve from second-last first-up to a short-head second last start.

Well, Fitzsimmons believes the barrier (Gate 2 to 14 last start) and a bit of rain can do the trick.

"She got there too soon at her last start. She was left a sitting duck, but there was no other choice after she was caught wide from her wide barrier," he said.

"It was still a good run, considering she was second-up over 1,800m. The race doesn't look overly strong, but the barrier will be important. She drew two, so that's perfect, but she also likes a bit of sting out of the track."