Tiger Tank should last the long trip

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(6) NKALANZINZI ran out of puff very late after showing good pace in her last start. She could relax better and fight off challengers over 1,200m. (8) PERFECT APPEAL ran another good race against the males. She was a solid second behind some good sorts and can open her account if she can overcome the widest draw. (1) LADY MACBETH could have more to come, as she did a lot better last time. She has drawn very well again. (7) CORNER CRUSADE and (5) VISION OF WILL must be respected.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(7) WINTER MELODY got caught too far out last time. She can make amends after two good races in a row but this is her Poly debut. (8) FEARLESS KITTY also ran on well after lagging early. She should improve on her Poly debut after a rest. (4) SHESAKINDA MAGIC was not disgraced from the widest gate behind a promising sort after a rest. She is expected to improve. (10) PANTEA could be the dark horse over the longer trip. She showed something in her last race. All of (2) SEA CRUISE, (5) TIDE IS HIGH and the Cape filly (6) CHELSEA RIVER have earning potential.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(12) EVENTIDOR is coming along nicely. He ran a decent race after a rest, finishing second ahead of a subsequent winner. He is dropping in distance and has drawn wide, so needs to get going sooner. (6) KHULUMA NATHI looks a big threat. He suddenly showed up, after weak earlier performances. The gelding operation seems to have done the trick. The 1,600m trip could be what he is looking for. (1) PROTEA PRIDE has run his best races over this track and trip. He can be counted upon to do the same from barrier one. (7) DENVER and (8) COUNTRY ICE can improve.

RACE 4 (1,900M)

It should get close between (1) SPARKLING FLAME and (4) ROTUNDA. Sparkling Flame had the edge over the latter at Scottsville, but she had all the experience while Rotunda was making her second appearance and first at Scottsville. She arguably has more improvement to come. If taking to the Poly, she could be the one. Sparkling Flame has the better draw and has proven stamina on the Poly, so needs to be taken seriously. (5) CLAUDINA was not far behind Sparkling Flame when they met at this venue last time and could enjoy the surface being a front runner.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

S'manga Khumalo pairs up with (6) TIGER TANK again and they are the ones to beat. Tiger Tank loves the track and trip and has drawn well. (7) QUERARI'S COWBOY returned to form when not far off Tiger Tank. Better off at the weights, he will be looking to turn the form around. (4) KING'S COVE ran a fair race in a higher grade but has gone up in ratings. He has his work cut out. The recent maiden winners (3) ADMIRAL BIRNHAM and (10) LUCRETIUS won well enough to suggest there is more to come. Both could make successful handicap debuts.

RACE 6 (1,100M)

(2) LUNA ECLIPSE was stubborn at the gate. But it never showed during the race, as she won her Poly debut in style. A mature sort, she has drawn well to go on to score another victory. (1) SCENT OF A WOMAN is a better than her first post maiden effort. She could prefer the drop in distance and has got pole position to give a good account of herself. (4) YATA won better than the margin suggests. She can only get better as she matures. (7) REAL ADVISOR and (9) MAGICALLEE could surprise.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(2) IDEAL ACT impressed after a rest. He looks to have matured, so is open to more improvement. He could be up to the task on handicap debut. (8) RODRIGUEZ improved again last time and could now be ready for the Poly. (3) UNCOMPLICATED has won on the surface but is racing after a rest and a gelding procedure. (9) MASTER TOBE is better than his last run and could rise up to the challenge.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(2) QUEST FOR THE BEST turned in a positive performance again last time. A better draw could get him out of trouble to score. (3) TUK TUK is bred for a bit more ground and he could show a lot more on the Poly. (5) WINTER WAVES should run another decent race. He just needs to get going sooner. (9) FOREST JUMP, (10) WHITE CEDAR and (11) ROCKY COAST have the form needed to get into the money.