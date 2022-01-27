Tibetan duo to make history at Beijing Games

BEIJING • Two Tibet-based athletes will next month become the first from the western frontier region of China to participate in a Winter Olympics after qualifying for Beijing, state news agency Xinhua reported yesterday.

The Games will also include five competitors from China's western Xinjiang region, media there reported, including two ethnic Kazakhs, one Uighur, one Kyrgyz and one from China's Han majority.

Overseas Tibetan and Uighur rights groups have called for an international boycott of the Beijing Olympics, which begin on Feb 4, to protest against what they say are human rights abuses in Tibet and the majority Muslim Xinjiang region. China denies any rights abuses, and says it opposes the "politicisation" of sports.

Tibetans Yongqing Lamu and Ciren Zhandui, both 18, will compete in snowboarding and cross-country skiing, respectively, Xinhua said.

The report did not specify their ethnicity, but both have Tibetan-sounding names and were born in the Tibet Autonomous Region, where ethnic Tibetans make up over 80 per cent of the population.

With just over a week to the Games, some Beijing-bound teams have been hit by Covid-19, with Norway's preparations thrown into chaos yesterday as 2014 Olympic bronze medallist Heidi Weng contracted the virus, joining a teammate and a coach who also tested positive earlier.

A traditional powerhouse at the Winter Games, especially in cross-country skiing, coach Arild Monsen tested positive after the Norwegians returned from an altitude training camp in the Italian resort of Seiser Alm.

The Norwegian ski federation said that it was delaying the team's departure by at least four days.

"It feels like a punch in the face," Espen Bjervig, head of cross-country skiing at the federation, told reporters.

The federation said that Weng and teammate Anne Kjersti Kalvaa had tested positive, prompting fears that the virus could infect more members of the team and throw their travel plans into disarray.

"It is a situation that is terribly sad for us as a team. It is terribly sad for those concerned," national team doctor Oeystein Andersen said.

"It is clear that all our athletes have done what they can to avoid getting infected. To get such a message when you are here asymptomatic is of course very surprising."

Neighbours Sweden chose to move their final training camp to Livigno following a rise in cases in Seiser Alm.

Other countries have also been hit, with Russia's 2018 silver medallist Mikhail Kolyada to miss the Winter Games after the Russian Figure Skating Federation announced on Tuesday that the 26-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19. He will be replaced by 18-year-old Evgeni Semenenko.

Russian skeleton racer Nikita Tregubov, also a silver medallist in Pyeongchang, tested positive for the coronavirus during a training camp in Sochi and it was unclear if he would be replaced.

REUTERS