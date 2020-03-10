Thrills, spills at Somerset

Shoppers at Singapore's retail district will be able to catch some of Asia's best skateboarders execute flips and ollies when the Asian Street Skateboarding Championships is held at the newly-revamped Somerset Skatepark from next Tuesday to March 21.

Some 50 athletes from around the world will be in town for the event, which is also a qualifying tournament for the Tokyo Olympics.

While the field will be confirmed only later this week, current entries include 15-year-old Zeng Wenhui of China. She was fourth in the freestyle skating event at the 2018 Asian Games and 12th at last year's Street League World Championship.

Local skateboarder Feroze Rahman, the 2011 Asian X Games champion, will also be skating for honours next week. With Singapore last hosting the Singapore Extreme Championships 11 years ago, the 29-year-old said the Asian championships is long overdue.

"It's definitely good because these contests should ideally have happened years ago so it's a step in the right direction," said Feroze, who was seventh in the men's street event at last December's SEA Games in the Philippines.

"It will open the eyes of the local skaters and let them experience and see the standards of overseas competitions. Going for such competitions has helped me discover where I am and what I need to do to improve after that."

The five-day event is a collaboration between the National Youth Council and Millennial Events, an urban sports events company.

At least 35 local skaters will compete in the Singapore Skateboarding Championships, which is sanctioned by international governing body World Skate, for six spots at the Asian championships.

Muhammad Kenny Kamil, 17, is glad to have the opportunity to learn from the best skateboarders in the region.

"I'm looking forward to competing, gaining some experience, and seeing how the international people skate, their competition strategy and how fast they can do tricks in one minute," said Kenny, a bronze medallist at the Asian Youth Camp in China last July.

The Institute of Technical Education College Central student is also excited to compete at the revamped skatepark. There are new features such as larger hubbas - ledges - on the stairs, a corner pyramid with ramps and hips for better transitions between objects, as well as a rail to test the limits of skateboarders.

Kenny, who has already skated there several times, said: "I'm happy that they've changed it and it's better because there are more people coming down. Before that, it was very boring, but (with the new features) we all can challenge ourselves and learn more."

The Asian championships is one of five categories - the world championships, pro tour events, five-star events, continental championships and national championships - that offer Olympic skateboarding rankings points.

Winning national championships such as the Singapore Skateboarding Championships will earn athletes 3,330 points, while top spot at the continental championships is worth 13,330 points. A victory at the world championships awards 80,000 points.

Sixteen skaters will qualify for the July 24-Aug 9 Olympics through the world rankings, while the top three at the 2020 World Skate World Skateboarding Championships will also earn tickets to Tokyo.

Skateboarding, one of five sports that will be making their debut at these Olympics, will see a total of 80 skateboarders competing in the men and women's street and park disciplines. The other sports are baseball/softball, karate, sport climbing and surfing.

Next week's championships will adopt temperature checks for spectators and athletes as part of precautionary measures brought about by the coronavirus outbreak.

Organisers also told The Straits Times that entry will be denied to those who are unwell and have travelled to mainland China, Iran, northern Italy or South Korea within the last 14 days.

They have also recommended that those who have been placed on leave of absence avoid attending the event.