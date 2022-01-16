Thrilled to play ball again

There was relief, and also ring rust, as the Deloitte Netball Super League (NSL) resumed yesterday after a hiatus of almost two years - the first local sports league to kick off in full scale after football's Singapore Premier League.

After multiple postponements caused by the pandemic last year, the NSL went without a hitch on its first day at Our Tampines Hub with Covid-19 safe management measures in place.

The games were played in the usual seven-a-side format, a first for the sport as clubs and players have had to modify and adapt to 3v3 games owing to safety measures limiting the number of participants for team sports during the pandemic.

The opener saw the Blaze Dolphins stage an upset 58-37 win over title holders Sneakers Stingrays.

The Dolphins racked up a five-goal lead in the first quarter (17-12) as the Stingrays struggled to cope with their rivals' aggression. There was no let-up from the Dolphins in the next three periods, as they outscored their opponents in every quarter before clinching a confidence-boosting first win of the season.

Dolphins coach Wang Jing Qing said: "We were very excited and nervous but the team stuck to the game plan well. Overall, the team did well and defended well as a team".

In keeping with strict health and safety protocols, the players were not allowed to shower at the facility and had to leave within 15 minutes of the end of their matches. The only interaction between the sides were the handshakes before and after the game.

Officials and players also had to undergo antigen rapid tests every day before the matches. No spectators were allowed but all matches will be streamed live on Netball Singapore's (NS) Facebook page.

NS chief executive Cyrus Medora said: "I am relieved that the league is finally going on after two years. It's about time our elite players started playing again, allowing selectors to scout for the national team ahead of the Asian Championship which will be the qualifier for next year's World Championship in South Africa."

The relief and excitement was echoed by the NSL coaches and players.

Stingrays goal shooter Amandeep Kaur, 21, said: "We have been waiting quite some time for it and it's a good opportunity for us to come together as a relatively new team and I am very grateful for it."