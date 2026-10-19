Three talking points from the Premier League

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Manchester City's manager Enzo Maresca reacting during their English Premier League match against Ipswich Town in Manchester, England, on Oct 17.

LONDON – Manchester City continue to set the pace despite the threat of punishment hanging over the club after they were found guilty of multiple breaches of Premier League financial rules.

Chelsea are in the top five after an impressive victory over Everton, while free-scoring Brighton dazzled in a 5-0 mauling of fierce rivals Crystal Palace that leaves them third in the table.

Here are three talking points from the weekend action:

1. City roll on under record-breaker boss

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca is the first manager in Premier League history to win his opening seven league games in charge of a club after the 3-2 home win over Ipswich on Oct 17.

The list of those who have had six straight wins includes his celebrated City predecessor, Pep Guardiola, who achieved the feat in the 2016-17 season.

Erling Haaland scored twice at the Etihad to take his overall tally in all competitions to 12 this season while Phil Foden scored his first goal of the campaign.

Maresca said he was happy to see his players improving.

“We give credit to the players... they are not worried about people who judge from outside,” he said.

2. Chelsea attack not just ‘JP Morgan’

A battling 2-0 win at Everton has strengthened the title credentials of a Chelsea side clearly benefiting from the coaching of Xabi Alonso.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers played a big part, as ever, but Pedro Neto stole the show with two goals, proving that for all the talk of “JP Morgan” (Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers), Chelsea have a blistering front four, not three. On this showing, a new nickname is in order.

The first goal of Neto’s brace came just 43 seconds into the second half, the third time Chelsea have scored in the first minute of a half this season, suggesting Alonso delivers a good team talk.

A first Premier League clean sheet since Jan 17 is another sign of Alonso’s impact, with a potentially serious injury to goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez the only blight on an otherwise bright day.

3. Brighton make top-four charge

Brighton & Hove Albion are playing in the Conference League this season, but the Champions League awaits next campaign if they maintain this trajectory.

A 5-0 thrashing of Crystal Palace – their biggest win over their rivals in 70 years – was the Seagulls’ fourth victory by three or more goals in the league this season and lifted them to third place.

Only three sides in Premier League history have scored more goals in their first seven games of a season than Brighton’s 23. And only Barcelona have scored more goals than them across Europe’s big-five leagues this term.

Brighton’s best-ever Premier League finish was sixth in 2022-23 but they are on course to break that record this season and qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history. AFP