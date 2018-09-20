Three ST readers win Tissot timepieces for taking part in Asian Games contest

Tan Kim Choo, 73, (left) was presented with her Tissot watch by Tissot Singapore vice-president Mok Pei San on Sept 20, 2018.ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG
Basil Lopez, 60, (left) was presented with his Tissot watch by Tissot Singapore vice-president Mok Pei San on Sept 20, 2018.ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG
Hajamohideen, 64, (left) was presented with his Tissot watch by Tissot Singapore vice-president Mok Pei San on Sept 20, 2018.ST PHOTO: MATTHIAS CHONG
SINGAPORE - Three lucky readers walked away with Tissot Chrono XL Classic Asian Games Special Edition timepieces worth $540 each yesterday.

Hajamohideen, 64, Basil Lopez, 60, and Tan Kim Choo, 73, were presented with their prizes by Tissot Singapore vice-president Mok Pei San.

Tissot was the official timekeeper for the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

The prizes were provided by the Swiss watchmaker in conjunction with a contest run in The Straits Times.

To stand a chance to win, contestants had to answer eight questions about the Asian Games published daily in ST from Aug 18-25.

