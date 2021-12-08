Three potential match-winners

JOE ROOT (England)

Root is chasing history as a batsman in the Ashes at the same time as he shoulders the burden of turning around England's fortunes after recent batterings in Australia.

The 30-year-old captain, who tops the global Test batting rankings, has amassed 1,455 runs in 23 innings this year, 333 runs short of Mohammad Yousuf's calendar year record.

He has a maximum of six innings before the end of the year - in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne - to overtake the retired Pakistan batsman.

STEVE SMITH (Australia)

The third-ranked Test batsman - behind England skipper Root and Kane Williamson of New Zealand - was heroic during the last Ashes series in England in 2019, a campaign often referred to as the "Steve Smith series".

Smith, who has scored 27 centuries in 77 Tests at an average of 61.80, is quick-footed and adept at facing spin. He is equally comfortable driving and pulling fast bowling while being able to improvise, and is an outstanding slip fielder with 123 catches.

PAT CUMMINS (Australia)

The world's top-ranked Test bowler and Australia captain will play a crucial role as the leader of a powerful pace attack alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

He has an unerring ability to hit the right length and was outstanding in 2019, taking 29 wickets at 19.62.

His career average of 21.59 is superior to any other current Test bowler and his bounce, pace and accuracy makes him a real danger to England's batting line-up.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE