Three injury call-ups for Argentina for Nations Championship

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LONDON, Oct 28 - Argentina have called up three replacements for their Nations Championship campaign after key players were ruled out by injury ahead of their four-match schedule next month.

• Rodrigo Martínez Manzano, Matías Moroni and Mateo Soler have all joined up with the squad who have had a three-day training camp in London that ends on Wednesday.

• Soler, fresh from his test debut off the bench against Australia last month, replaces Santiago Carreras, who suffered a serious knee injury playing for Bath in England last weekend and will miss the rest of the season.

• Moroni has a chance to reach the milestone of 100 caps after being called up as Toulouse centre Santiago Chocobares is in doubt after suffering a head knock at the weekend.

• Prop Manzano, who plays at Dragons in Wales, replaces Thomas Gallo, who has had surgery on his left wrist hurt while playing club rugby in France.

• The squad will get together again at the start of next week ahead of facing Ireland on November 6, Italy on November 14 and France on November 21. They will then play at Twickenham on the Nations Championship finals weekend on November 27-29. REUTERS