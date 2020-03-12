Three F1 team members in self-isolation

MELBOURNE • Three Formula One team members, one from McLaren and two from Haas, have been placed in isolation amid concerns they may have contracted the coronavirus, as the decision to go ahead with the Australian Grand Prix comes under renewed fire.

They were evaluated at F1's isolation unit at the Albert Park street circuit after showing fever symptoms. They were then tested for the virus and placed under self-isolation at their hotels.

There will be significant concern if their tests return positive because they have been mixing in the paddock, potentially seriously escalating the threat of the virus preventing the race taking place.

Australia's locally detected infections hit 112 yesterday. Three people have died. Victoria state, where the race is held, has 15 infections.

"We have taken an extraordinarily big risk in order to hold a car race," said John Daley, the chief executive officer of the Grattan Institute think tank.

"This risks taking us from a situation, where we had virtually no community transmission, to one where we are forced to shut down a lot of community activities to prevent a lot of people from dying."

Media pundits have also questioned the wisdom of running the race, which involves thousands of staff and support personnel from across the globe, and attracted more than 300,000 fans last year, according to organisers' estimates.

Greg Baum wrote in Melbourne daily The Age on Tuesday: "In the real world, the Indian Wells tennis tournament in the US has been cancelled, the Socceroos' World Cup qualifiers have been postponed, major club matches in Italy are being played behind closed doors, and the World Cup skiing finals in Cortina d'Ampezzo have been scratched altogether.

"In the Melbourne Grand Prix world, it's 'See you in the champagne tent'."

The words "STOP F1" were written in the skies above Sydney yesterday but it was unclear who was responsible for it.

A spokesman said the Victorian government would monitor the situation but did not say, when asked, if it would cancel the event.

With concerns growing, race chiefs said drivers would not take part in autograph sessions or pose for selfies, while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon pulled out of a scheduled press conference yesterday.

Team principal Cyril Abiteboul said: "Our drivers were supposed to be with us for this event but, due to the situation, we've excused them. I hope you understand why we are taking such measures."

The Chinese GP is the only race to be postponed so far, although the first three stops on motorcycling's MotoGP calendar, in Qatar, Thailand and the United States, have been either delayed or cancelled.

The Covid-19 disease has continued to wreak havoc on other sporting events worldwide.

Yesterday, the Spanish Tennis Federation revealed that the Ministry of Culture and Sport has urged sports federations to hold all competitions and sporting events, both professional and amateur, behind closed doors. All tennis tournaments in the country will comply "until further notice".

On Tuesday, the New York Road Runners cancelled the NYC Half, a half-marathon with about 25,000 runners that was scheduled for Sunday morning.

It is not the only mass running event to be cancelled.

Austria, which is banning outdoor events with more than 500 participants, has cancelled the Vienna marathon, which had been expected to draw more than 40,000 people on April 19.

Organisers of the Australian GP were also not the only officials to come under criticism.

On Monday the National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer jointly instituted new regulations restricting locker room access to only players and "essential employees".

But their failure to ban fans in the stadiums drew some criticism, including from Governor Gavin Newsom of California.

"I found it quite curious that the four major organisations - NHL, soccer, Major League Baseball, and the NBA - put out guidelines to protect their athletes but not their fans," he said.

