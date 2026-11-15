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Three early wickets for Rabada in bright start for South Africa against Bangladesh

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JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 - South Africa quick bowler Kagiso Rabada wrought early damage on Bangladesh with three wickets but the tourists fought back to 91-3 at lunch on the opening day of the first test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

• Tanzid Hasan scored an unbeaten 51 runs off 82 balls as he provided resistance after Rabada took an early trio of wickets

• Rabada had debutant Mahfizul Islam caught first ball of the match as he got a thick edge to a rising delivery and was snagged at gully by Marco Jansen

• It was the fourth time that South Africa had taken a wicket with the first ball of a test

• Rabada also dismissed Mominul Haque for a duck as he got a nick through to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton

• Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was bowled for 12 by Rabada in the ninth over to leave Bangladesh, who won the toss and elected to bat, reeling at 22-3

• Towhid Hridoy was 23 not out at lunch in an unbeaten 69-run partnership for the fourth wicket REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.