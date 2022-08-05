Thompson-Herah 'grateful' for gold with rivals absent

LONDON • Jamaican sprint star Elaine Thompson-Herah eased the pain of her disappointing showing at the recent World Athletics Championships by sprinting to 100m victory at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

The Tokyo Olympics 100 and 200m gold medallist finished third last month behind compatriots Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in Eugene, Oregon - a let-down after her exploits in Japan as she retained both her Rio 2016 Games titles.

The 30-year-old has had an injury-troubled year but she began her first step in her "battle back to the top" by winning the 100m title for the first time in 10.95 seconds.

The absence of Fraser-Pryce and Jackson - the duo withdrew with an eye on upcoming Diamond League meets in Poland and Monaco - also helped her cause.

"Feeling good," said Thompson-Herah. "I didn't have the best execution but nevertheless I had to dig for that one but I am still grateful to win my first Commonwealth Games. I started in 2014 in the 4x100m. Then in 2018 in the 200m I came fourth and now I upgraded to a gold."

In the men's 100m, Ferdinand Omanyala also shrugged off his worlds woes to became the first Kenyan to win the title in 10.02sec.

The 26-year-old was a late arrival in Eugene owing to visa troubles and he failed to qualify for the final, which American Fred Kerley won in 9.86sec.

Omanyala was up against a less distinguished field here and he never looked in trouble.

"I am over the moon, I thrive on the hype of this sort of event," he said. Victory also vindicated his decision to switch from rugby to athletics. "I was very fast in rugby and I think I am even faster on the track!"

It was also an emotional night for both England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who ended a three-year drought by retaining her heptathlon crown, while Scotland's Eilish McColgan put years of frustrations behind her in the 10,000m.

Johnson-Thompson, 29, has seen little go right since she won the 2019 world title - rupturing her Achilles tendon in 2020 and tearing her calf muscle in Tokyo. After posting 6,377 points to claim the gold in Birmingham, she did a jig of joy after her final javelin throw.

"It has been a tough couple of years so hopefully, this can kick-start another part of my career," she said.

McColgan, 31, wept as she at last unlocked the secret of how to get the better of the Kenyans and emulated her mother Liz (1986 and 1990) in winning the 10,000m.

She produced a great performance, posting a Games record of 30min 48.60sec, buoyed by the roars of the crowd on the final lap.

After draping herself in the Scottish flag, she went over to her mother and they shared an emotional embrace.

The 58-year-old beamed with pride. "To witness your daughter win in the same event is incredible," she said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE