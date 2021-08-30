Thompson-Herah cool about bid to break Flo-Jo's record

PARIS • Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to victory in the women's 100 metres race at the Paris Diamond League on Saturday, although the 33-year-old world record remains frustratingly out of reach.

She clocked a meet record of 10.72sec to see off fellow Jamaican and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Shericka Jackson in 10.97.

Thompson-Herah, who earned three golds in Tokyo with triumphs in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay, has been threatening to break Florence Griffith-Joyner's world record of 10.49 set in 1988.

She ran the second-fastest time in history of 10.54 at the Eugene, Oregon meet and then 10.64 in Lausanne last week behind compatriot and Tokyo silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's 10.60 - the third-fastest time.

While there are just two more Diamond League meets - Brussels and Zurich next month - before the season ends, the 29-year-old could not be happier with how the year has turned out, even if she does not manage to break one of the longest standing marks in athletics.

"The world record is a short-term goal, it's quite close but if I end the season without taking it, it doesn't matter," said Thompson-Herah.

"I am a double Olympic champion (in the 100m), I'm delighted with my performance. I have never been this fast. I'm very happy with what I've accomplished in 2021."

Another Olympic champion Armand Duplantis was also a winner on Saturday, winning the pole vault with a clearance of 6.01m.

The Swede was unable to break his own world record of 6.18m set in February last year, but his victory was still welcome, after being beaten into fourth place in Lausanne. He has now had six clearances of 6m or more this summer.

"I'm feeling good, I need to have some more competitions by the end of the season," said Duplantis. "I'm glad I came here and passed 6m. It was a good day.

"To break the world record you need a perfect jump. I think I can do it but I'll just have to do things a little better next time."

