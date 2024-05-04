Thomas relishing underdog status at Giro d'Italia

FILE PHOTO: Cycling - UCI World Championships 2023 - Stirling, Scotland, Britain - August 11, 2023 Britain's Geraint Thomas in action during the Men's Elite Road Individual Time Trial REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska/File photo
Updated
May 04, 2024, 03:46 PM
Published
May 04, 2024, 03:46 PM

Ineos Grenadiers rider Geraint Thomas said he is enjoying his underdog status at the Giro d'Italia with all eyes focused on Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar.

Two-times Tour de France champion Pogacar, making his Giro debut, has racked up seven wins in 10 days of racing this season and is a huge favourite for this year's competition.

Thomas, who finished second at last year's Giro, said the attention on Pogacar had taken some of the weight off the other riders in the race.

"It's the Giro, a lot can go good, a lot can go bad," former Tour de France champion Thomas told reporters ahead of the May 4-26 race.

"It's a massive task for us, because Tadej is a phenomenal bike rider, probably one of the greatest ever. But you don't ever think first place has gone.

"If anything, it takes the pressure off because everyone expects him to win, they don't expect us to do anything. We're relishing the challenge."

The first stage of the Giro, a 140 km (87 miles) ride from Venaria Reale to Turin, takes place on Saturday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top