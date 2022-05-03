This star rises and shines to applause

Oscar Chavez sounded adamant about the key to Sabah Star's recent climb through the grades, following another brilliant win on Saturday - perfect chemistry.

"I always believe that some horses go for some jockeys, and this horse is one of them," he said, after the Pins five-year-old claimed the Class 3 race over 1,200m in a blanket finish.

Whether it was a post-race comment that oozed confidence or cockiness, the Panama-born jockey is respected for his horsemanship and vast experience in the saddle.

A quick glance at the David Kok-trained Sabah Star's record also suggests that the 47-year-old hoop was not shooting his mouth off.

He boasts seven wins for his East Malaysian owners from the Royal Sabah Turf Club, with the last four in his past six starts when paired with Chavez.

Take nothing away from his previous winning partners - Simon Kok, Hakim Kamaruddin and even trainer Stephen Gray (he scored his first two wins under the Kiwi's polish).

But the last four wins at Class 4 and 3 level are clear indications that Sabah Star has soared to another level.

The manner of Saturday's victory at the expense of proven Class 3 gallopers spoke volumes of his coming of age.

The lightly framed gelding plotted a ground-saving path at the back along the fence from the start.

Ideally, Chavez would rather not go around any runner. But, with Hadeer (Jake Bayliss) rolling in at the 300m mark, he had to deviate from his plan - only once. But that proved to be the winning move.

The August (Akmazani Mazuki), with Sure Will Do (Wong Chin Chuen) and Songgong Hera (John Sundradas) in hot pursuit, were spread across the track for a busy finish.

But, as Sabah Star came across Hadeer's heels, they dived through a gap towards that decisive blow on the line, beating The August by a neck.

The Turf Bloodstock Sabah Stable ward has again responded to Chavez's South American steering, but quite possibly to an extra source of encouragement as well.

After two long years of racing behind closed doors due to the pandemic, a 3,000-odd cheering (and jeering, depending on the tickets they were clutching) crowd was back for the first time at Kranji on Saturday.

To Chavez, though, public or no public, he had done his homework and was fully committed to his battle plan.

"I told David, he has to step up to this class, and I will ride the fence, and hope the field will open up," said Chavez, a naturalised Singaporean who has been riding here for 30 years.

"I told David they will go hard and I will just stick to the fence. As they spread out, he showed a nice burst and he just went 'whoosh'.

"Since I began riding him, he has done everything right. David has spaced his runs and has brought him up to tip-top condition."

As low-profile as ever, the Singaporean handler would rather bounce the compliment straight back to the rider.

"The horse has done a great job to come from Class 5 to Class 3. He has kept improving," said Kok.

"Credit to Oscar, he knows the horse well. I didn't give him any instructions, I let him do his own thing."

With that solitary victory, Chavez consolidates his second place on the Singapore jockeys' premiership on 19 winners.

But he still trails runaway leader Manoel Nunes - who, exceptionally, had a fruitless day - by a yawning gap of 22 winners.