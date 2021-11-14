This means the world to me: Ng

For most of the International Bowling Federation Super World Championships women's singles final on Friday, Singapore bowler Shayna Ng was a picture of focus.

The 32-year-old kept her emotions in check as she navigated the twists and turns of a dramatic two-game final at the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub in Expo 2020 Dubai against her compatriot Cherie Tan. It was the first all-Singaporean final in the event.

She won the first game by 234-215 pinfalls, while Tan clinched the second 226-206.

That resulted in a ninth and 10th frame roll-off, which Ng won 49-27.

Upon realising that she had won the gold medal - another first for Singapore in the event - Ng buried her face in her hands and cried.

After all, it had been a tough two years for her as the pandemic tested her resolve.

She said: "The hardest part for me was to stay motivated despite not having any competitions to train for.

"I decided to make changes to my game - changes that I never would have the time to change if we kept competing. This title, being a world title, would definitely mean the world to me.

"But more importantly, I'm just glad I didn't lose my competitive touch since we took quite a break during Covid-19."

While there were no competitions, Ng took the time to work on her game and things she previously was unable to do, such as learning to create more tilt and rotation on the ball, which has given her more versatility in her game.

Although she was thrilled to win the title, she admitted that it was not easy facing her teammate, saying: "It's never easy to face your own teammate in the finals.

"I believe Cherie made really good shots and we were both giving all that we had.

"Lucky for me, the pins fell. If you look on the bright side, we secured a definite gold for Singapore and that's ultimately all that matters."

This is not Ng's first victory on the world stage. She was also the Republic's first All Events gold medallist at the 2015 Women's World Bowling Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Tan also struck gold in the World Bowling Women's Championships four years later, winning the Masters event in Las Vegas.

While disappointed by the result in the final, the 33-year-old believes there were still positives to take away from the final.

She said: "I bowled well throughout the entire event, from qualifying to matchplay and all the way through to the finals.

"I can bring this forward to the next few events."

Singapore Bowling Federation president Valerie Teo hailed Ng and Tan's performances, saying: "These ladies have been exceptional fighters on the lanes and exemplary role models for our younger bowlers.

"We hope this 1-2 podium finish spurs the team on for the remaining events of the competition to reap the rewards of their hard work."

Both Ng and Tan are guaranteed of at least another medal in the competition, having booked their spot in the women's trios semi-finals with New Hui Fen and Iliya Syamim.

In today's last-four contest, they will face Colombia.

The quartet will also be involved in tomorrow's women's team matchplay round, after topping the qualification yesterday.

The men's team also progressed after finishing third in qualification.

