This 'king' makes his people happy

He once appeared in a badminton-themed movie King - dedicated to the legendary Liem Swie King - as a supporting cast to many famous names in Indonesian badminton.



But, in real life, there's no doubt that Jonatan Christie is now a bona-fide star in his own right.

This comes after the unseeded 20-year-old Indonesian stunned world No. 6 and fourth seed Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 21-18, 20-22, 21-15 in 70 minutes yesterday to win the Asian Games badminton men's singles gold.

Christie's giant-killing run in Jakarta included collecting the scalp of world No. 2 and top seed Shi Yuqi of China in the round of 32, and No. 10 Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the semi-finals.

The Asian Games triumph is Christie's biggest achievement to date - he clinched the SEA Games gold last year but has never won a Badminton World Federation Superseries title.

"When the Asian Games started, I didn't think of myself as a top player," said the world No. 15, who intends to use his cash incentive of 1.5 billion rupiah (S$140,000) to help the victims of the Lombok earthquakes. "But, with this win, I feel it's proof that I can do it, that I can play at that level."



Jonatan Christie shows he is No. 1 after defeating Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei in Jakarta yesterday, to become the first Indonesian in 12 years to

win badminton's men's singles title at the Asian Games. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Asked if Christie is the next big thing in Indonesian badminton, his coach Hendry Saputra said: "This is okay lah, we are aiming for the Olympics."

Every time "Jojo" - as Christie is known among his fans - pumped his fist and changed his shirt in between games, exposing his toned torso, the 5,000-strong crowd at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Senayan went wild.

And he brought the crowd to their feet on two occasions when he sent Chou sprawling to his knees with winning points. The roars and non-stop drumming reached a crescendo when he whipped his shirt off for a third time after sealing the winning point with one of his many powerful smashes.

Thanking his supporters, Christie said: "Even though there was a lot of noise, it didn't make me nervous - it was motivation and it inspired me to play well."

Explaining that his shirt-changing routine was merely a "spontaneous action", he drew laughter from the media when he added: "But, if it makes people happy, I'm happy."

Two-time Asiad champion Taufik Hidayat was the last Indonesian to win the men's singles gold in 2006.

Christie believes his opponent had been affected by nerves and fatigue. The 28-year-old Taiwanese had survived a marathon semi-final match against Indonesian Anthony Ginting on Monday.

Revealing that Chou's hand had been cold when they shook hands before the final started, Christie said: "He didn't play well today... I think he was either nervous or tired from the previous match and (the fatigue) lasted throughout the final. I tried to use that to my advantage."

While Chou faltered in the men's final, his compatriot Tai Tzu-ying lived up to her world No. 1 ranking when she defeated P.V. Sindhu 21-13, 21-16 in just 34 minutes in the women's singles final.

Tai took a 5-0 lead in the opening set and never looked back, as Sindhu had no answer to the Taiwanese player's smashes, deceptive change of pace and immaculate drop shots.

"I'm surprised that it ended so quickly. I was preparing for a tough match," said the 24-year-old Tai.

99 Asian Games medals Indonesian have won in badminton, their top medal contributor in the quadrennial multi-sport Games, after adding two golds, two silvers and four bronzes in this edition. Tennis provided 43 medals, including 16 golds.

"I've got some experience for important matches now and it's time to set more challenges for myself and do the best."

In an all-Indonesian men's doubles final, Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo outlasted compatriots Fajar Alfian and Muhammad Rian Ardianto 13-21, 21-18, 24-22.

They were the country's 98th and 99th (28th gold) Asiad medals from badminton, the king of Indonesian sports.

