This gold looks easy, but it is not: Pichardo

MUNICH • Despite dominating the field, world and Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo insisted that his triple jump gold at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Wednesday was all down to a lot of hard work.

The Cuban-born athlete, who has competed for Portugal since 2019, clinched victory with a best of 17.50 metres. Italy's Andrea Dallavalle claimed silver with 17.04m, ahead of France's Jean-Marc Pontvianne (16.94).

"I am really happy with this gold medal, it looks easy, but it is not. This is the result of a lot of hard work," said Pichardo, 29.

"This was a good title to win, and one I was looking forward to achieve, so I am very pleased with it. But 17.50 isn't great, I'm not too happy about it because I was aiming for much better. But overall, I couldn't be happier with a gold."

Dutchwoman Femke Bol won the women's 400m in 49.44 seconds, ahead of Polish pair Natalia Kaczmarek (49.94) and Anna Kielbasinska (50.29).

World bronze medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith of Britain retained his title in the men's 400m in 44.53sec. Switzerland's Ricky Petrucciani claimed silver in 45.03sec, with Briton Alex Haydock-Wilson (45.17) the bronze.

But there was not such good news for two other defending champions, France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde and Greece's Aikaterini Stefanidi.

Martinot-Lagarde was denied gold by the slimmest of margins in the 110m hurdles as Spain's Asier Martinez was handed victory in a photo finish by just a thousandth of a second, in 13.14sec.

Stefanidi missed out on a hat-trick of European pole vault titles to Finland's Wilma Murto, who matched the championship record of 4.85m. Stefanidi, the 2016 Olympic champion, could only manage 4.75m.

The women's hammer throw was won by Romania's Bianca Ghelber in the absence of injured four-time champion Anita Wlodarczyk of Poland. Ghelber's best of 72.72m was enough to see off Poland's Ewa Rozanska (72.12m) and Italy's Sara Fantini (71.58).

Meanwhile, newly crowned European 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said he was hoping for a wildcard entry into next month's Diamond League final in Zurich.

The Italian clinched gold on Tuesday, with the Olympic champion rebounding from an injury and illness-ravaged season. He withdrew before the semi-finals of the world championships in Eugene last month and his absence from the Diamond League has seen him deprived of going up against the elite band of mainly US sprinters.

"I am the first to want to compete against the US sprinters," Jacobs said.

"Now the only occasion is the Diamond League final. I don't have points to compete in that.

"I don't want the diamond, I only want to compete with them, so hopefully World Athletics and the Diamond League can try to realise that."

