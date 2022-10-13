Third time's the charm for Ong

Playing overseas has long been a dream for national floorballer Tiffany Ong, even when she represented Singapore in other sports like field hockey and ice hockey.

So when Swedish floorball club Storvreta Innebandyklubb (IBK) expressed interest in signing her for a stint close to seven months after she trained with them in September, the 25-year-old did not have to think twice about accepting their offer.

It was a chance that she had been waiting years for after two opportunities to play overseas had fallen through while she was a national hockey player.

She had been approached to play semi-professionally for a club in Malaysia about six years ago, but the move did not materialise because of her schooling commitments at Republic Polytechnic.

About two years later, she was invited to join an Australian team, but she fractured her thumb just before she was supposed to go over.

On playing for Storvreta, she said: "I knew from before when I played other sports that I wanted to excel, I wanted to go overseas to play because it's a higher level.

"When this opportunity came, I had to take it and I asked myself, 'If I don't take it, can I still do this five years down the road?' I can still work, start a family a few years later. But I may not be able to do this any more, so it was clear to me that I wanted to do this now."

Ong, who was part of the 2019 SEA Games gold-medal winning Singapore team, will be taking a break from working in her family business for this Nordic sojourn.

While she was keen to play for Storvreta in the Allsvenskan, Sweden's second-tier league, she had to speak to her family members before accepting the offer after initially receiving mixed reactions from them.

Having just tied the knot in February, Ong had to discuss the move with her husband, who wanted to support her sporting ambitions but was torn over the prospect of being apart while she plays floorball in Sweden from October to April 2023.

Her mum was supportive, but it took some convincing for her father, who was against the idea of Ong going overseas to pursue a sporting career.

The Swedish club's interest in Ong had also come as a surprise to the defender, whose trip to the Scandinavian country in September came at the last minute.

It was originally for coaches from local set-up Youth Floorball Academy (YFA) as part of its partnership with Storvreta but, a few days before their departure, the women's team coach at the Swedish club asked if Ong could join them too. Ong plays for local club Black Wondersticks, who are managed by YFA.

"I was just in disbelief maybe because it wasn't even supposed to be a trial, so I was shocked," said Ong, who has also been playing ice hockey since picking it up in 2018.

"I just thought it would be great to train with them and me twisting my back (during a training session) didn't make it any better so, after all these things, it was even more of a surprise."

Training with the team was an eye-opener for Ong, who has also represented Singapore at two World Floorball Championships in 2019 and 2021, as she got to experience a different culture and playing level.

She noted how the game was a lot more physical in Sweden and was also encouraged by how players were given room to develop their own playing styles.

Ong hopes that she can use these experiences to develop as a player and bring these lessons back home as one of the few Singaporean floorballers who have ventured overseas.

Former national floorballer Jill Quek was the first Singaporean to play overseas when she joined Swedish outfit Orebro in 2000.

Ong said: "I want to get better as a floorball player, but I also want to see what they work on, how they improve, how they run the club and bring it back to Singapore.

"I will retire after a few years, so I want to learn some things and bring them back to Singapore.

"A lot of things they're doing here would benefit the players back home, so if I can impart all these good traits, it would be great."