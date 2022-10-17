Third time's the charm for Brausse; Kouame wins rare title for France

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES - Germany's Franziska Brausse said she had "suffered" to win the women's individual pursuit at the track cycling world championships on Saturday after two podium finishes in as many years.

Brausse, who was second in Roubaix, France, 12 months ago and third in Berlin in 2020, pipped New Zealand's Bryony Botha at the velodrome near Paris, which will be used for the 2024 Olympics.

"It was bronze, then silver, so today it had to be gold. It was a super hard fight to get this jersey and the gold medal," she said.

"On the first kilometre, I was trying to break the world record but after six laps, I could really feel the qualification heats in my legs.

"I was really suffering and I don't know how I finished the race, I know nothing about the last lap."

Britain's Josie Knight claimed bronze ahead of Brausse's compatriot Mieke Kroger.

Earlier, the Belgian pair of Lotte Kopecky and Shari Bossuyt edged out France's Clara Copponi and Valentine Fortin by a point to clinch the women's madison.

The home favourites were initially declared champions by the unconfirmed results before third-placed Denmark were awarded points, meaning the French pair lost out on gold.

"Our coach said, 'No you're winning', but on the screen, it was something different," Bossuyt said.

"They then told us we won, I don't know what that feeling is."

Marie-Divine Kouame made history after becoming the first Frenchwoman since Felicia Ballanger in 1999 in Berlin to take the women's 500m gold, ahead of German Emma Hinze and Chinese rider Guo Yufang, whose bronze was China's second medal here.