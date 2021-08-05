The Village people: Equal but different, united in sports

No gold medals are handed out at the Athletes' Village but there is no doubt that this is the heart and soul of any Olympics.

One glance at the multitude of flags hanging from the apartments - there are over 11,000 athletes representing 205 National Olympic Committees and the refugee team - will tell any visitor what a melting pot it is.

Much has been reported about the amenities the 44-hectare, $668 million facility has to offer - a 24-hour dining hall with international cuisine, hair salon, nail spa, cultural booths and souvenir store. There are even self-driving buses.

But these are out of bounds to the media and the Village Plaza - an open area just after the entrance security scanners and press conference rooms - is as far as journalists may go in this Covid-19 era.

There are strict protocols to follow, even if there isn't a real strict time limit. To prevent unnecessary crowding, visitors need to have an approved booking to interview an athlete, and there are many barricades set up to prevent close contact, with constant reminders from volunteers to keep a safe distance of two metres.

I was there to talk to Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu, following her sterling run to the women's singles final four, but there were many other things that caught my eye.

I was hit by a smattering of foreign languages and cultural displays and the village's residents did not bat an eyelid when someone walked past wearing a big sombrero.

The village is where differences are on display, yet there is still equality - whether you are Serbia's tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, whose career prize money tops US$152 million (S$205 million), or an unknown athlete from a less developed part of the world.

The apartments do not vary significantly in size, they all eat at the same food hall and all have to sleep on those now-famous cardboard beds.

Of course, heads will still turn if you are big in stature like former National Basketball Association star Yao Ming of China - who was there in his capacity as chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association - or Djokovic.

Singapore badminton player Loh Kean Yew saw both of them. Lucky man, because I didn't.

It wasn't just the variety of nationalities that struck me, but also the range of sports represented.

Never would I have imagined seeing a skateboard at the Olympics.

At every corner, there was someone with a story to tell. Occasionally an athlete strutted through with a bright smile on his or her face - behind a mask, of course - and gleaming metal around the neck.

Someone cheekily suggested I snatch one and run. They could be sprinters, my friend. Or worse, weightlifters.

But it's not all the stuff of fairy tales and fantasies.

For every medallist, there was a limping sportsman with his leg in a cast or another who was escorted on a wheelchair, battered and bruised. Former Singapore badminton player Zhang Beiwen, who now competes for the United States, was both.

With four days to go till Sunday's closing ceremony, the village is gradually emptying out, faster than usual because foreign athletes have to leave Japan within 48 hours of their last event.

For many, lasting memories are not just of their competition but also of their time in the village. It is not difficult to see why.