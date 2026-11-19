Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Vice City Heat: Miami’s NBA team goes all in on Grand Theft Auto VI collaboration

Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo arrives at Kaseya Center in front of a a billboard of “Vice City”, the fictional centre of Grand Theft Auto VI loosely based on the city of Miami.

MIAMI, Florida – Jennifer Alvarez was at work inside the building where the Miami Heat play when she scrolled her way into a video almost by accident.

The trailer for Grand Theft Auto VI – loosely based in Miami – found its way onto her screen. It included an image of what clearly was the arena where she happened to be at that moment, plus a few more city landmarks.

An idea was born. Alvarez got on her phone.

More than two years, countless meetings and thousands of hours of planning later, the Heat – having pulled off a collaboration with Rockstar Games, which developed and published GTA VI – were at the epicentre of the launch of arguably the most anticipated video game of all time.

On Nov 18 , the Heat became Vice City, playing against the Milwaukee Bucks on a one-time-only court wearing one-time-only uniforms.

“We waited in the rain for two hours,” said Paola Boivin, carrying her newly acquired Vice City jersey with Heat centre Bam Adebayo’s No. 13 on the back shortly after the arena doors opened on Nov 18 . “So worth it. So worth it.”

Alvarez, the senior vice-president for brand and chief growth officer for the Heat, said the team worked tirelessly to turn the building into a real part of Vice City.

“What we’re doing is creating a crossover experience of gaming and sport in a way that no one has actually interacted with before,” Alvarez said.

Vice City is the fictional centre of the game, loosely based on Miami. Leonida is the state, loosely based on Florida. And the Heat have been known for their “Vice” line of uniforms and apparel since debuting the brightly coloured, widely popular gear in the 2017-18 season.

People wait outside Kaseya Center in the rain to buy Vice City-themed Miami Heat merchandise in Miami on Nov 18, ahead of the Grand Theft Auto VI video game release. PHOTO: AP

It was a perfect match. Vice meets Vice City.

“We thought: ‘Wait a minute. This is us. How do we figure out a way to be a part of this?’” Alvarez said.

“It’s the return of Vice City, which is a highly anticipated title – 13 years people waited for this game. And we’ve been synonymous with the word Vice since 2017 when we first introduced the original Vice campaign and knew we needed to work. We needed to reach out. There’s just too much here, too many kind of stars aligning, too much kismet happening for us to ignore it.”

Every detail for on Nov 18 – the day before the official global launch of GTA VI – was thought out.

Miami-Dade County struck a US$975,000 ( S$1.26 million ) deal months ago to have “Vice City” atop the arena, a billboard of sorts for the countless passengers who will see it as they fly into and out of Miami International Airport.

The game notes that the Heat provide to reporters before every game say Vice City. Doors to the arena opened earlier than usual, with fans who wanted to purchase some of the merchandise offerings lining up hours before tip-off.

The graphics inside the arena have GTA-themed twists. A special half-time show was planned, and the team was promising other surprises. The logos on the jerseys match what gamers would see in GTA.

“We’re all just running on pure adrenaline,” Alvarez said.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra would prefer to be under the radar, not in the spotlight. He learnt long ago that is not possible in Miami – and when something like Vice City comes along, he embraces the circus.

“We’re all about business and preparing for games, but this organisation is larger than life,” Spoelstra said. “That’s why we are who we are.”

There are elements of GTA within other video games. Later in November , the NBA2K27 game will debut a special Vice City Edition with Adebayo on the cover.

“The culture of Miami is special and getting to see everyone experience that through the game is what’s so exciting,” Adebayo said.

Heat players, as a gift from Rockstar, got custom GTA VI consoles, controllers and the actual game on Nov 17 , a thank-you for their part in the launch. The jerseys that the team were wearing on Nov 18 were delivered to the arena earlier this week, and the design of the court was kept quiet until on Nov 17 .

The Heat launched a Vice City merchandise collection on Oct 2. PHOTO: AP

Milwaukee guard Tyler Herro, who spent the first seven years of his career in Miami and worked out on the morning of Nov 18 on the special court, already has the game downloaded.

“I know what the Vice City means,” Herro said. “I know the meaning behind it and obviously, GTA is one of the most popular games. My kids obviously won’t be playing it – keep them away from that – but it’s a big opportunity for the city to welcome GTA VI. Obviously, I’ll be playing the game. I got to see what that’s about.”

The Heat launched a Vice City merchandise collection on Oct 2, and 30% of those orders have come from outside the US.

“We’re shipping to 60 countries,” Alvarez said.

Even the fast-food places that are seen in the video game – Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell – have come to life at Heat games in recent weeks. The Heat offer arena tours to people when the team isn’t playing; Alvarez said fans who come to those, without fail, ask if Burger Shot is open.

“And we’re like, ‘We’re sorry, it’s only open for games and events,’” Alvarez said. “This is global appeal. My hope is they come to a Heat game because we’re a way for them to experience Vice City in a way they haven’t been able to. So, it’s my job to make their game experience unforgettable.” AP