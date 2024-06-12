Unyielding dedication: The support S’pore’s soon-to-be Olympians get from their parents

SINGAPORE – The July 26-Aug 11 Paris Olympics will see at least 20 Singaporeans fly the flag for the Republic on sports’ grandest stage. Among them are Games debutants such as kayaker Stephenie Chen and kitefoiler Maximilian Maeder.

On top of their individual hustle that has helped them make it to their first Olympics, there has also been the unyielding dedication and support from their parents.

In the latest episode of The Straits Times’ Hard Tackle podcast uploaded on June 12, Maximilian’s parents Valentin Maeder and Teng Hwee Keng, and Stephenie’s father Michael Chen and mum Sarah-Yvonne Chen, spoke about how they have helped to nurture and support their children’s sporting aspirations and being their “safe space” when the going gets tough.

Here is an excerpt of what they told sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan.

On when they recognised their kids’ sporting ambitions and if they had built a roadmap to follow

Michael: I think it came naturally... You need to learn to flow. It’s just that somehow she was good at it. And the coach can see that she’s good at it so there was a lot of encouragement and it just progresses. I wouldn’t know how to plan because I think she has gone beyond what I can imagine, you know, like now going to the Olympics. I’ve never been a coach myself, though I’ve done a lot of sports. Parents got to see the potential in their kids (and) give them the fullest support.

Valentin: We realised early on that Max is naturally competitive. He just liked to win. So even when he was in little league ski racing, at four or five years old, he just didn’t like to lose and he would do what it takes to go back and win the next time. We brought him to a race and... first time it didn’t work very well but he met somebody senior. That was a bit of a formula for us. For sailing, they (Maximilian and his brother) were around people who did records and won world championships. And they saw it as a possibility (to go to the Olympics). They met the guy who was already second at the Olympics and one who won it. So when they asked him at 11, what is your road map? He said ‘world champion’... maybe he didn’t understand what he said then, but it was just a straightforward answer. We were lucky to find people who were more senior in the sport and enjoyed to train with Max, teach him the ropes and mentor him, teach him the rules and then very quickly he overtook them.

How they deal with the lows that their children face in the pursuit of sports

Sarah: Well, if you see that happening (when they return home looking upset), you learn to keep quiet and say ‘okay, what would you like to eat?’

Valentin: That’s a good approach.

Sarah: Because if you push (their) button, there will be a reaction and then, there may be an emotional meltdown or a frustration or pouring out. And after that, it’s difficult for them to calm down again. So as parents, sometimes if unknowingly you touch that button, you have to (apply a) hands-off (approach) and let them work it out.

Valentin: The core of success is some very soft factors. It’s connection, love and that they are assured that at all times, whether they do well or not, that doesn’t affect the connection of the love that you feel from them, that they always know that family is a safe place and there is no expectation on what they need to perform and all... It’s so important as a parent just to be there, be supportive, tell them you’re safe and you’re free to try. You can fail. If you fail, just try again. We’re here. We’re here to support if you need it.

Teng: Well, it’s very clear what’s upsetting them. For my competitive son, if he doesn’t win, he’s upset. Very simple. But you don’t have to ask. I think at that point in time, they need to experience it. What I do is I leave him alone because you know your child better. Some people like comforting at the moment. I think he just likes his moments. I’ll just let him be. (Let him have) his space and everything. And afterwards you can talk about it. But at that point in time, it doesn’t serve any purpose. Are you comforting him (or) are you comforting yourself? Many times we think we do things for the child, but actually we do it for ourselves. We want to be comforted and we put it on him, but actually he doesn’t need it now. Maybe you can come later, find a time that’s better for the child rather than for you.