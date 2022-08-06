The 'smooth operators'

Apart from the 67 athletes representing Singapore at the July 28-Aug 8 Commonwealth Games, a number of volunteers and officials from the Republic are also involved in the action in Birmingham.

They are part of a team that work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that the Games run smoothly.

After serving as an umpire at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Christabel Koh, 38, has taken up a different role as deputy referee of the table tennis competition in her first Commonwealth Games.

Her duties include assisting in the draws, doing up the umpire schedule, overseeing the tournament and handling questions on the interpretation of rules.

The solutions engineer in a cyber-security company said: "I hope they won't catch me on TV. If they do, it means there is a problem with the match and I am down to resolve it."

Several others like hockey umpire Cookie Tan are making their second appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

The former national goalkeeper had also officiated at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast and is one of two Singaporean hockey officials in Birmingham.

The other is Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas, who is here as competition director for men's hockey.

Tan got into umpiring after her playing days ended in 2013 as a way to stay involved in the sport.

To get ready for the July 1-17 Women's World Cup in Spain and the Netherlands, and the Commonwealth Games, she forked out her own money to engage a running coach once a week and also for physiotherapy sessions.

The 40-year-old said: "We have to be in our top shape.

"If we can't get into the right position to make the right decision and don't make the right call, it may affect the athletes who have been training for four years."

Gaby Hochbaum, chair of the jury of appeal in the netball competition, was also on the Gold Coast for the last edition four years ago.

Hochbaum, who sits on the World Netball board as its director for Asia, has had similar experiences to what she went through in Australia.

One difference? She has been asked many times about directions to the train station during her daily commute between the hotel and the National Exhibition Centre arena, where the netball competition is held.

She said: "Maybe as technical officials, we are in uniform, people assume we know stuff. I'm not really a train expert but I know to point them in the right direction!"

Also playing a role in the running of the competition is Budi Wu, a volunteer who helps to man the competition area of the diving events.

The 40-year-old, who works in IT, estimates that he had spent over $3,000 on flight and accommodation, but believes it is worth it as he is able to interact with the locals, something he might not be able to do as a tourist.

"Although it's in my personal capacity, I am proud to able to represent Singapore as one of the international volunteers at these Games," he said.