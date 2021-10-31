The sky is the limit for Poh

National skydiver Kyra Poh’s gravity-defying routines in the wind tunnel have earned her multiple accolades, including a junior world title, medals at the Wind Games and multiple world records.

Now, the 19-year-old has her sights set on venturing into the competitive outdoor skydiving scene too.

In June, she flew to Europe to attain her skydiving A licence, the first of four licences one can get.

There, she had to complete more than 20 jumps over 17 days, and practised routines that were done 14,000 feet (4,267m) above the ground – over 1,290 storeys high – while falling at speeds up to 270kmh.

Poh’s foray into outdoor skydiving has not come without its challenges. Her last attempt in Norway three years ago led to a fractured rib after she hit a rough landing.

While that setback made her more determined, there was also an initial fear when she did her first jump.

The Red Bull athlete told The Sunday Times: “When I got into my accident during the landing (in 2018) it was just a minor fracture. But when I got back into the skies,

there was definitely some subconscious fear in my head.

“But because I’m really passionate about the sport and I really love free fall. I love every second of it so I just knew that I had to push through, keep calm and just focus on what I had to do.”

She hopes to be competition-ready in two years but has another hurdle to overcome. She has to find a partner, who has to be Singaporean or someone willing to represent Singapore, with whom to compete in the freestyle category.

Her former teammate Choo Yi Xuan – they won the dynamic two-way event at the 2018 World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in Bahrain – has put competitive flying aside for now.

Poh said: “I hope to be a world champion in the sky as well as a world champion in the wind tunnel, but I would like to enjoy the journey at the same time.

“I’d like to have the skills of learning how to fly with other people in the sky, and I would also like to do big jumps (in groups).

“My current focus is really getting myself well-trained for outdoors. It’s not just about flying in the sky, it’s a lot to do with flying the canopy, which I’m still learning now and I need to know that I can do this safely.”

Unlike indoor skydiving which is done in a controlled environment, the outdoor version can be affected by a variety of factors like weather and wind direction.

Time is another major difference.

She said: “Nothing is going to happen if I go over the time a little bit in the tunnel, but in the sky, it’s something I have to be really aware of.

“In the tunnel, I get to even control what wind speed I want, like the amount that the speed of the wind is hitting me when I fly.

“But the sky is totally different – humidity, temperature and even wind direction and strength play a really important role, so during this time (in Europe) I really had to learn more about the atmosphere.”

Poh, who graduated from the School of the Arts last year, was supposed to enrol in the National University of Singapore this year to a double major in business and new media communication, but chose to take a gap year to concentrate on the sport.

She will be based here and travel for the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving in Belgium next April. She also plans to further her studies in Spain next year as Europe is where all the major competitions are held.

The teenager, who is now in Spain to get her outdoor skydiving B licence, said: “I’ve been juggling school and sports for almost 12 years of my life, so I would like to take a year’s break to really focus on my passion because I’ve never had the chance to do that.”